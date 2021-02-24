Slumping UVA drops third straight, falls at home to North Carolina State

The Cavaliers came out characteristically cold, and needed 3:40 to score their first points, on an inside basket by Huff. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 17-4 lead with 11:08 left in the half.

Virginia missed 11 of its first 13 shots and its first eight attempts from 3-point range. It trailed by as many as 14, down 24-10 with 6:05 to go before halftime, before fighting back into the game. At one point, a personal 6-0 run by Huff cut the Wolfpack edge to 25-21, and the Cavaliers went to the locker room down by a manageable count of 29-23.

Still, it was a flawed half for the ‘Hoos on both ends of the floor. Offensively, though it cut down on turnovers, committing only three, Virginia shot 10 for 27 from the floor and 1 for 9 from 3-point range. They drew just two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play.

Defensively, North Carolina State scored 18 of its 29 points in the paint and shot 12 for 25 before the break.

The Cavaliers turned things around out of the gates in the second half. Hauser hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game 29-29 and North Carolina State’s first three possessions were fruitless.