CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia has lost back-to-back ACC games for the first time this season and hasn’t played particularly well in its last four outings. It would easier to shrug off such a lackluster stretch were this December or January.

Instead, the No. 6 Cavaliers are limping to the finish line in a season that – as recently as two weeks ago – it appeared headed toward an ACC regular-season championship.

“We definitely need some momentum,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner after Saturday’s 71-63 loss at North Carolina. “We’re learning different lessons. I think that’ll be valuable come March. But I think this team is learning new stuff, new adversity and how are we going to respond to it. I think that’s going to be big for us.”

Ending with some victories could improve UVa’s seeding the ACC tournament. It currently sits tied for third place with Clemson, which visits John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night, and behind Pittsburgh and Miami, two teams that already own head-to-head tiebreakers with the Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC).

The Panthers (21-8, 14-4) and Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5) meet in their regular-season finales in south Florida on March 4, a game that could decide the league’s regular-season title.

UVa could still finish as high as second, if it wins out and Pittsburgh loses to both Notre Dame and Miami. It could also drop.

Virginia is a game ahead of Duke, the ACC’s hottest team with four straight wins, meaning the Blue Devils could still surpass the Cavaliers for the final double-bye in Greensboro. Duke would need to win both its remaining games – home against North Carolina State and at rival North Carolina – and have UVa lose its final two.

“It’d be good to get some momentum going into the tournament,” senior guard Armaan Franklin said. “We just, these next couple days in practice, have to lock in for Clemson. We’ve got Senior Night next Saturday. We should be able to lock in for those next two games and carry some positive energy over for the postseason.”

During this ragged stretch, Virginia has struggled massively offensively, highlighted by scoring a season-low 48 points in Wednesday’s road loss at Boston College. It’s missed layups and free throws at an alarming rate and has been unable to find its stroke from 3-point range.

“You just keep knocking,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “You try to make little adjustments. I told the guys, ‘There’s a lot of basketball left. … We’ll get after it and try to find ways.”

Historically, momentum has mattered for UVa entering the postseason.

Virginia has reached the ACC tournament championship game three times under Bennett, winning in 2014 and 2018 and losing in 2016.

In 2014, UVa had won 13 straight before dropping its regular-season finale to Maryland. In 2016, it won 11 of its last 13 going into the tournament, ending the regular season with three-game winning streak.

In 2018, Virginia won 20 of its final 21 regular-season games, including its last five before the ACCs.

In 2019, when it lost in the ACC semifinals but went on to capture the national championship, it closed out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

This year, UVa has two regular-season games remaining, hosting Clemson on Tuesday and Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off an impressive road win at N.C. State, while the Cardinals are tied for last-place in the league with Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers are 13-1 at home, with the lone loss coming in December against Houston. They’ve won eight straight at JPJ since that defeat.

“This is what you want. This is what you come here for, to play in games like this,” said Franklin. “We always say, just protect home court. And I know we’ve been playing well there.”

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season