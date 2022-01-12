Small-ball lineup still a good fit for VCU

However, with Stockard back Tuesday against George Washington, VCU continued to deploy the small lineup, with Baldwin, Nunn, Curry, Williams and Ward the starters again.

It’s a configuration the Rams seem likely to continue with, because it’s come with clear results. Coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday that the small-ball group is “huge right now” for VCU.

“It's helped us, because we have a point forward [in Williams] out there who's making 3s and putting the ball on the floor and getting guys shots,” Rhoades said. “Our numbers are better all across the board with him at the four.”

The numbers clearly don’t lie. In the past six games, that VCU has gone small to start, the Rams have averaged 71.5 points while shooting 46.9% overall and 35.4% from deep, with a 6-0 record. That’s compared to the first eight games, when VCU averaged 57.4 points while shooting 40.6% overall and 29.4% from deep, with a 4-4 record.

Baldwin certainly has had much to do with VCU’s offensive improvement. But the Rams’ deployment of the small lineup gives them the ability to have an extra ball handler and extra shooter, spreading the floor and increasing their chances of manufacturing quality looks.