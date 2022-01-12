Small-ball lineup still a good fit for VCU

In addition to Ace Baldwin’s presence back on the floor for VCU, one of the common denominators of the team’s last six games, all wins, has been the Rams’ starting lineup approach.
Since their Dec. 8 game against Jacksonville State, the Rams have gone with a small-ball set out of the gate, shifting senior wing Vince Williams to the “four,” or traditional power forward spot, with just one prototypical forward on the floor.
The shift came in part with circumstance — VCU started two forwards, Levi Stockard III and Hason Ward, in its first eight games. But, against Jacksonville State, Ward missed the first of what became consecutive games due to an ankle injury.
So, with Ward out, Stockard was the only starting forward. And, with Baldwin back, VCU was able to shift KeShawn Curry to the “three,” or traditional small forward spot, with Baldwin and Jayden Nunn in the backcourt.
But the Rams stuck with the lineup when Ward returned against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 15. Then Stockard was unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols in VCU’s two games last week, after the team’s 21-day break, and Ward took his place as the lone forward in the starting group.
However, with Stockard back Tuesday against George Washington, VCU continued to deploy the small lineup, with Baldwin, Nunn, Curry, Williams and Ward the starters again.
It’s a configuration the Rams seem likely to continue with, because it’s come with clear results. Coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday that the small-ball group is “huge right now” for VCU.
“It's helped us, because we have a point forward [in Williams] out there who's making 3s and putting the ball on the floor and getting guys shots,” Rhoades said. “Our numbers are better all across the board with him at the four.”
The numbers clearly don’t lie. In the past six games, that VCU has gone small to start, the Rams have averaged 71.5 points while shooting 46.9% overall and 35.4% from deep, with a 6-0 record. That’s compared to the first eight games, when VCU averaged 57.4 points while shooting 40.6% overall and 29.4% from deep, with a 4-4 record.
Baldwin certainly has had much to do with VCU’s offensive improvement. But the Rams’ deployment of the small lineup gives them the ability to have an extra ball handler and extra shooter, spreading the floor and increasing their chances of manufacturing quality looks.
VCU values Williams as one of its top ball handlers, and he often uses that ability to help create for teammates. On Tuesday, Williams had a career-high eight assists.
“I put a lot of trust in my teammates,” Williams said. “And I feel like if I hit them right where they usually shoot at, nine out of 10 they're going to knock it down."
Also, when it comes to spreading the floor, VCU’s last two games in particular, at La Salle and against GW, have been the team’s best this season in terms of 3-point shooting — 42.9% (9 of 21) against the Explorers and 43.5% (10 of 23) against the Colonials.
“When you're not making 3s, the defense packs it in and keeps you in front,” Rhoades said. “When you're making 3s, they got to pick their poison a little bit. But, our 3s are coming off each other. We don't have guys just bombing shots.”
Stockard played a total of 11:20 in a reserve role Tuesday, a season low as he works back in. Stockard felt good after the game, Rhoades said, and he was playing well before the interruption.
So VCU — with all possible players back available — has a variety of lineup variations at its disposal, big or small.
But, of late, the small-ball look has been the top choice.
“We got a lot of options when guys are playing the right way,” Rhoades said.
