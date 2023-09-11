Rick Hart rose long before dawn Sept. 1 at his Dallas home. Sleep had been elusive, and for good reason.

The ACC’s presidents and chancellors were convening at 6 a.m., Central time to determine whether to invite Southern Methodist, Stanford and California Berkeley into the league. SMU’s quest for a power-conference home dated to the Southwest Conference’s 1996 demise, and Hart, the Mustangs’ veteran athletic director, viewed the ACC as an ideal fit.

What to do? Take a run? Prepare for the next day’s home football game?

Before he could decide, Hart received a text from an ACC colleague saying that N.C. State chancellor Randy Woodson, the swing vote, had flipped from no to yes.

“Welcome to the ACC,” the text closed.

Well-versed in realignment’s bizarre twists — his father was Florida State’s AD during the ACC’s contentious 2003 expansion — Hart needed official confirmation before exhaling. SMU president Gerald Turner’s celebratory call checked that box soon thereafter, just as Hart was exiting the shower.

“I’ve told people, I don’t think I can articulate what the last 18 months have been like,” Hart said during a 45-minute interview. “I couldn’t do it justice.”

Charter members of the 10-year-old American Athletic Conference, the Mustangs had engaged with the Pacific 12, Big 12 and ACC, and for most of those 18 months, school officials considered the ACC the least likely to expand.

Everything changed Aug. 4, when five Pac-12 schools announced their impending departures, Washington and Oregon for the Big Ten, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State for the Big 12. Suddenly, the ACC needed reinforcements to keep up.

As a small, athletically ambitious private institution, SMU sees ACC schools such as Wake Forest, Duke, Miami, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Boston College as kindred spirits. No other power conference has such a diverse public/private mix.

“It was always the league that got our community and our leadership group most excited,” Hart said.

The ACC is also a league Hart knows well.

His grandfather, Dave Hart Sr., served as commissioner of the Southern Conference, the league that spawned the ACC. His dad, Dave Jr., led Florida State athletics from 1995-2007, and Rick spent nine years at North Carolina, four as a student and five working in the athletic department, first under John Swofford and, after Swofford became ACC commissioner, Dick Baddour.

Rick’s son, Trevor, is an assistant director of marketing and fan engagement at Northwestern, the fourth generation of Harts to enter athletics administration.

Monitoring the ACC’s deliberations this summer from his South Carolina home, Dave Hart Jr., drifted back 20 years, to when the league grew from nine to 12, first adding Virginia Tech and Miami, followed soon thereafter by Boston College.

Never did he envision the collection of 18 ACC schools that will debut in 2024-25.

“I remember how complicated (2003) was,” said Dave Jr., who also worked as AD at East Carolina and Tennessee. “So I can certainly identify. But I have not meddled, because I know how good Rick is. I check on him more as a father-son than I do about the industry. ... I’m very satisfied to be observing and not dealing with it.”

This summer, the SMU contingent of Hart, Turner and Board of Trustees chairman David Miller, a former Mustangs basketball player turned Texas oil billionaire, re-engaged with their ACC peers. They sold SMU’s institutional fit, facility enhancements and football success, plus Dallas’ accessibility as a potential home for jamboree-style ACC Olympic sports competitions.

The Mustangs are 33-17 in the last four-plus football seasons, have invested more than $250 million in athletics infrastructure since 2013 and employ an athletic director well-acquainted with his ACC peers.

Hart and Virginia Tech’s Whit Babcock were American Athletic colleagues while Babcock was at Cincinnati. He knows Pitt’s Heather Lyke well from their work with AD associations.

SMU and Virginia were ticketed to play in the 2021 Fenway Bowl — a COVID outbreak within the Cavaliers’ roster forced cancellation — which connected Hart and UVa’s Carla Williams. Hart and Wake Forest’s John Currie go back to their former AD jobs at Chattanooga and Tennessee, respectively.

Moreover, Hart considers ACC commissioner Jim Phillips a close friend from their time decades ago as aspirational administrators invited to a seminar organized by former Virginia Tech athletic director Dutch Baughman. But as SMU’s candidacy became more serious, Hart found himself communicating less with Phillips.

“He’s professional,” Hart said, “and by the way, Jim’s not going to make a business decision based on a relationship, and neither am I. And I think we probably hedged a little bit to make sure there wasn’t the appearance of that.”

Academic alignment aside, conference expansions are strictly business, and with the ACC’s oft-chronicled revenue challenges, SMU officials knew they had to be bold. So while Cal and Stanford offered to accept reduced television revenue for a decade, the Mustangs agreed to accept none for nine years.

This they can do because generous donors such as Miller will bankroll the difference. Yet Hart bristles at the suggestion that SMU bought its way into the ACC.

“I don’t want to sound defensive,” he said, “but to simplify it to that I think is missing the big picture. And by that I mean, we all knew, and this isn’t unique to the ACC, but in particular, the ACC’s (financial) goals have been well-documented, and any expansion that occurred was going to need to be accretive. That’s a fact. And by the way, it’s typical when you transition into a new conference that there’s a leveling up period, if you will, in terms of the revenues. ...

“But look, we knew this might require a more aggressive approach and we needed to see what that meant in terms of aligning with the ACC’s goals financially. And when you look at it, we’ve only forgone, and look, I get that it’s the biggest bucket, but we’ve forgone the media revenue bucket for a period of time. We have access immediately to all the other revenue streams and any (performance) incentive pools that might be created. So this is all upside. We’re not giving up any money we currently have.”

Indeed, even without television money, SMU’s annual share of ACC revenue is likely to double its American Athletic share of about $8 million, and that doesn’t include potential windfalls from the ACC’s success initiative, designed to reward top football and men’s basketball performers.

But among their current American Athletic peers, the Mustangs’ 2021-22 expenditures of $79.4 million, as reported to the U.S. Department of Education, ranked first. That would be last in the ACC, where annual budgets routinely exceed $100 million.

Again, this is where Hart believes SMU’s donors will respond.

“Let’s look back five or 10 years from now and see how we compare then,” he said. “And I think it’s going to be incredibly favorable. We know there’s a gap, and we know we have to make that up and we’re confident that we can do it. ...

“It’s not in SMU’s DNA to go into a league where we can’t compete. ... We also knew the ACC would want assurance that we were not going to be dead weight, that we were going to come in, add value and be competitive.”

Photos: Virginia football team hosts James Madison UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-11.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-10.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-9.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-8.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-7.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-5.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-6.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-3.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-4.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-2.jpg UVaVJMUFball1stHalf'23-1.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-12.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-13.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-1.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-2.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-3.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-6.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-7.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-8.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-9.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-10.jpg UVaVJMUFball2ndHalf'23-11.jpg HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES