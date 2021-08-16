Soccer, basketball acumen helped Glen Allen's Cheta Emba take rugby to the Olympics

Emba didn’t pick up rugby officially until the offseason following her junior soccer season in the fall of 2013, joining the program in its first varsity campaign that 2013-14 school year.

Coming off a soccer season in which she started 10 games and earned All-Ivy second team honors, the condition she followed was that soccer would remain her No. 1 focus — she was upfront about that as she joined the rugby team. She continued to attend offseason soccer training sessions, and then devoted extra work on top of that to rugby.

Emba was eager to learn and to earn the respect of her new rugby teammates. She found that the same field vision and communication skills she employed in soccer helped her find her way on the rugby pitch. And the hand-eye coordination that helped her in both soccer and basketball didn’t hurt either.

Sue Parker, Harvard's women's rugby coach from 2013-17, said Emba has incredible speed and size for rugby.