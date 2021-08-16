Soccer, basketball acumen helped Glen Allen's Cheta Emba take rugby to the Olympics

In a sense, Cheta Emba was preparing for the sport that brought her to the highest international stage her whole life. And she didn’t even know it.
Growing up in Glen Allen, Emba loved being outside. She was always playing sports with other kids in the neighborhood.
Soccer came first, at a young age, and basketball followed soon after. Emba would come home from soccer practice, then run out to play basketball.
"She has joy in it,” said Theresa, Emba’s mother. “I could feel it.”
That passion paid off — Emba went on to become a four-year starter in both soccer and basketball at Maggie Walker Governor’s School. She was an all-district performer in both sports, a goalkeeper in soccer and a forward in basketball, and went on to play soccer at Harvard.
But it was also at Harvard that she was introduced to a new sport: rugby. It happened that Emba had roommates there who played rugby, who suggested that she may like the sport.
Emba checked it out and was intrigued. She felt it could be a valuable cross-training opportunity for her. And the sport became a varsity program at Harvard midway through her time there.
She joined the team, on top of soccer. And that began a rapid track for her in rugby. The skills she honed since a kid in soccer and basketball helped her excel.
Emba entered the U.S. national team system as a senior. And after serving as a traveling reserve during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Emba was selected to the U.S. team in an official capacity this year, for the trip to Tokyo.
It was an experience Emba described as incredible. Team USA finished sixth overall.
Emba will return home to Glen Allen this week, for the first time since the Olympics.
“The team experience was pretty special, regardless of the outcome,” Emba said. “There were the highs and lows and challenges, and victory. And it was pretty sweet to be able to do it under the U.S. flag."
Emba admits that she knew virtually nothing about rugby before she was introduced to it at Harvard.
She entered the university as a freshman in 2011 and appeared in six games in goal that fall for the Crimson’s women’s soccer team, and then four more as a sophomore in 2012.
Meanwhile, among the group of roommates that she had beginning her sophomore year, two played rugby. Emba went to watch them play.
“It was just, I think, the community and the enjoyment that drew me in,” Emba said. “And, as I learned more about it, and received different opportunities, that's how I grew to really learn the sport."
Emba didn’t pick up rugby officially until the offseason following her junior soccer season in the fall of 2013, joining the program in its first varsity campaign that 2013-14 school year.
Coming off a soccer season in which she started 10 games and earned All-Ivy second team honors, the condition she followed was that soccer would remain her No. 1 focus — she was upfront about that as she joined the rugby team. She continued to attend offseason soccer training sessions, and then devoted extra work on top of that to rugby.
Emba was eager to learn and to earn the respect of her new rugby teammates. She found that the same field vision and communication skills she employed in soccer helped her find her way on the rugby pitch. And the hand-eye coordination that helped her in both soccer and basketball didn’t hurt either.
Sue Parker, Harvard's women's rugby coach from 2013-17, said Emba has incredible speed and size for rugby.
"The skills that she had from being a goalkeeper — basically throwing her body around, the hand-eye coordination. Kicking is also a highly-valued skill in rugby, and that translated, too," Parker said. "And especially her field vision, ... how spaces open and close, as she could see that from the goal and also in basketball, how fluid that game is. Rugby is very similar in the sense of you got to be able to read the field, you have to be able to anticipate. And her skills in that regard translated immediately."
Emba's desire to learn, and openness to feedback, were catalysts to her progression. It didn’t take long for her to catch the eye of the U.S. national team program. During her senior year, she was invited to her first camp at the Olympic training center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Then, after graduating in spring 2015 with a degree in molecular and cellular biology, Emba got her first game action with the national team as part of the Super Series that year in Canada.
She was also invited to move out to Chula Vista full time, to train, becoming fully immersed in rugby.
And, by summer 2016, Emba found herself in Rio as a traveling reserve for the U.S. Olympic team, in what was the Olympic debut of rugby sevens. Rugby sevens is a format of the sport featuring seven players a team, playing two seven-minute halves.
In Rio, Emba could train with the team but watched matches from the stands. Still, it was an inspiring experience for her with hopes of making an active Olympic roster in the future.
"It deepened my respect for the work that would be needed to reach that goal. And how lofty of a goal it was,” Emba said. “It was definitely motivating.”
While continuing to train in Chula Vista, Emba participated in multiple international competitions with USA Rugby in the years that followed Rio, including the 2019 Pan American games, when she helped the sevens team to a silver medal.
Emba knew making the Olympic roster for Tokyo would be challenging. But she was hopeful, and tried to do everything she could to make the best case possible for selection to the active squad.
Players were notified via email in June. For Emba, making the team was an emotional moment.
“Hard to put into words, honestly,” she said. “Like I couldn't believe it. Because it's something that you dream of for so long.”
In Tokyo, Emba appeared in each game — she started every game except the opener. And back home in Glen Allen her parents, Theresa and Chuck, watched the games with family and friends.
The U.S. rolled out of the gate, with wins in each of its three preliminary round games, against China, Japan and Australia.
But after falling to Great Britain in the quarterfinals, the U.S. found itself in a fifth-to-eighth placing game. The team beat China there, but fell to Australia in the fifth/sixth-place game to finish sixth, on July 31.
While it wasn’t the result the team wanted, Emba considered it just a taste of what could come in a sport still new to the Games.
“We have the opportunity to continue to grow and improve and compete, and introduce the sport to more and more people,” she said.
Emba didn’t leave Japan without taking the opportunity to cross one more thing off her list: hiking Mount Fuji.
She completed a trip up the 12,388-foot mountain with an overnight trek, to catch the sunrise at the top. It was a challenge, she said, but 100% worth it.
"Pretty amazing to see the rising sun in the Land of the Rising Sun,” Emba said.
Then Emba returned to California last weekend, where she tended to a finger injury.
She’s scheduled to arrive back in Virginia Tuesday evening.
"I just want to look at her and say that it's a blessing for all of us,” Theresa said.
Emba has time off now to recover, and spend time with family, before training resumes next month and competition resumes in the fall — with a new U.S. pro rugby league called Premier Rugby Sevens and with the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Looking further, Emba said it would be amazing to get the opportunity to work toward participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. But, for now, she’s just taking it day by day.
Just some seven years after picking up rugby, Emba can officially say she’s an Olympian.
“Right now, I'm just still soaking in what we've just been through,” Emba said. “And taking the time to appreciate and thank everyone that helps make it possible.”
