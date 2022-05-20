Softball roundup: Rochard no-hitter helps Hokies start regional hot

BLACKSBURG — Senior pitcher Keely Rochard tossed a no-hitter Friday afternoon, helping to propel Virginia Tech to a 4-0 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Friday in the first game of the Hokies’ first-ever home NCAA regional.

Rochard struck out 17 and walked just one.

At the plate, Bre Peck and Cameron Fagan hit a double apiece. Kelsey Bennett and Ally Repko each had RBIs for the Hokies (42-7), who are the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Repko had a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning and Bennett had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Two more Virginia Tech runs scored on a Saint Francis error, by shortstop Jordan Pietrzykoski, in the sixth inning.

Pietrzykoski drew the lone walk for Saint Francis (37-17) against Rochard, in the seventh inning.

There were 1,923 fans in attendance at Tech Softball Park, the third-most ever.

In the double-elimination regional, the Hokies move on to play Kentucky (36-17) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Liberty 2, Georgia 0: Emily Kirby struck out 13 as the Flames bested 19th-ranked Georgia to open play in the NCAA Durham Regional at Duke Softball Stadium.

The 13 strikeouts tied Kirby’s season high and marked the most times Georgia (40-17) has been struck out this year. It was also just the second time the Bulldogs have been shut out this season.

Liberty (44-15) earned what was the fifth NCAA Regional game win in program history. Backing up Kirby’s performance in the circle, Caroline Hudson had a two-run home run in the first inning.

The Flames next will play Duke, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Division III

Eastern Connecticut State 1, Randolph-Macon 0 (8): Freshman Gracie Ellis struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings in Yellow Jackets’ Division III opener in Windham, Conn., but a Cassie Woods single in the eighth pushed Eastern Connecticut to the victory in the best-of-three series.

Alyssa Vilchez opened the bottom of the eighth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Carolyn Biel. After a flyout, Woods’ hit gave the Warriors (42-5) the win.

Ellis surrendered no walks in her standout outing. Friday marked just the second time this season at that Randolph-Macon (35-10) has been shut out this year.