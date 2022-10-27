Something awry at VMI: pushing ahead with fourth-string QB due to injuries

Something is awry at VMI. Glance at a football stat sheet. Four quarterbacks have attempted a significant amount of passes.

The Keydets (1-6, 0-4 Southern Conference) played their fourth-string quarterback, freshman Wyatt Hagan, last Saturday in a 41-3 loss to visiting Furman because the first three QBs were injured. As of midweek, Hagan is scheduled to go Saturday against Mercer, according to Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim.

“This is not a situation we thought we’d been in at the start of the season,” said Wachenheim, in his eighth year in Lexington. “Wyatt Hagan is our healthiest quarterback.”

The lack of fit QBs changes the ability of the Keydets to call plays that may involve QB runs, according to Wachenheim. His teams over the years have relied on option plays on which the ball could be carried by the tailback or quarterback.

“When you’ve only got one truly healthy quarterback, it’s tough to run him,” said Wachenheim, referring to the elevated risk of additional injury. “It does change our plan from that standpoint. But it didn’t change our plan from a throwing standpoint.”

Hagan completed 22 of 40 for 268 yards against Furman. In Wachenheim’s estimation, the Keydets dropped three potential touchdown passes, “catches you have to make in the style of offense that we run (Air Raid). And we didn’t make them.”

The Keydets began the season coming off back-to-back winning years for the first time since 1961-62.

Redshirt junior Seth Morgan started last season and this season, but was replaced by redshirt sophomore Collin Ironside (coach's decision) in late September. Subsequently, Ironside suffered a collarbone injury and Morgan hurt a knee. Last Saturday, freshman QB Collin Shannon needed to leave the game in the first quarter after being sacked, and did not return for physical reasons.

That left the job to Hagan, a 6-foot 175-pounder from Chantilly.

“I was asked the question, ‘Do you prepare for your fourth-team quarterback to go in the game and play significant minutes?’” Wachenheim, FCS coach of the year for the 2021 spring season, said Wednesday. “And the answer is ‘yes,’ but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen.”

Despite the struggles, Wachenheim recognized the steady defensive contributions of Benedictine graduate Christian Dunn, a 6-3, 215-pound outside linebacker who’s a redshirt sophomore. Dunn (6.7 tackles per game) has a sack in five of seven games and ranks second among Southern Conference players in sacks.

“He’s really doing a good job and playing hard,” Wachenheim said of Dunn.

There are numerous injuries among Keydets, and non-COVID illness spread through the team. VMI All-American linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High), who leads the Southern Conference in tackles, missed last weekend’s game due to injury.

“We’ve suffered more injuries than normal this season, but a lot of teams do that and you’ve got to be able to step up and say, ‘So what. Now what?’” said Wachenheim.

Saturday, the Keydets host Mercer (6-2, 4-1 SoCon), ranked No. 16 in the FCS poll. The Bears have lost only at Auburn and at No. 7 Chattanooga.

“Losing is not fun, but as Bear Bryant said, it just makes you more determined to win,” said Wachenheim. “If you came down and watched us practice, you’d think we’re 6-1, not 1-6 … Our kids love playing football and they have fun playing football.”