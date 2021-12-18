Source: QB coach Jason Beck to call plays for UVA in upcoming Fenway Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will call the team’s plays against SMU in the upcoming Fenway Bowl in place of offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who has left the program, a source said Saturday.

Anae has called plays for the Cavaliers since 2016, when he and Beck arrived at UVA as part of Bronco Mendenhall’s football staff. This season, UVA ranks fourth in the ACC averaging 34.6 points per game and leads the league and ranks third in the nation in total offense (515.8 yards per game).

Beck has tutored UVA’s quarterbacks since 2016, working with Kurt Benkert and Bryce Perkins, both of whom are currently in the NFL, and, this year, helping Brennan Armstrong set school records in passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes.

Armstrong has thrown for a league-high 4,449 yards with 31 touchdown passes while completing 65.2% of his throws this season for the Cavaliers (6-6), who ended the season on a four-game losing streak that began when Armstrong was injured in a road loss to BYU.

Armstrong missed the team's loss to Notre Dame but returned for losses against Pittsburgh and rival Virginia Tech.