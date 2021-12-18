 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Source: QB coach Jason Beck to call plays for UVA in upcoming Fenway Bowl
0 Comments

Source: QB coach Jason Beck to call plays for UVA in upcoming Fenway Bowl

  • 0
Virginia North Carolina Football

Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck talks with players during a timeout in the fourth quarter against North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

 Robert Willett/The News & Observer

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will call the team’s plays against SMU in the upcoming Fenway Bowl in place of offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who has left the program, a source said Saturday.

Anae has called plays for the Cavaliers since 2016, when he and Beck arrived at UVA as part of Bronco Mendenhall’s football staff. This season, UVA ranks fourth in the ACC averaging 34.6 points per game and leads the league and ranks third in the nation in total offense (515.8 yards per game).

Beck has tutored UVA’s quarterbacks since 2016, working with Kurt Benkert and Bryce Perkins, both of whom are currently in the NFL, and, this year, helping Brennan Armstrong set school records in passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes.

Armstrong has thrown for a league-high 4,449 yards with 31 touchdown passes while completing 65.2% of his throws this season for the Cavaliers (6-6), who ended the season on a four-game losing streak that began when Armstrong was injured in a road loss to BYU.

Armstrong missed the team's loss to Notre Dame but returned for losses against Pittsburgh and rival Virginia Tech.

He is considering turn pro but will play in the bowl game and has said he won't transfer to another school if he passes on the NFL draft. 

Mendenhall announced earlier this month that the bowl game would be his last with the Cavaliers and that he was, at least for the time being, stepping away from college football.

UVA hired Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Dec. 10. Elliott has not announced any of his on-field coaching hires yet.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News