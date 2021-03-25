Source: UVA's Casey Morsell enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia sophomore guard Casey Morsell has added his name to the growing list of college basketball players in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Thursday.
The four-star prospect out of Fort Washington, Md. played in 23 of the team's 25 games this year, averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.
Morsell scored seven points in 16 minutes of playing time in the Cavaliers' loss to Ohio in the first round of this year's NCAA tournament.
Virginia is slated to return Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Trey Murphy next year. All three guards saw more playing time this season than Morsell. UVA also has a pair of highly-touted freshmen guards who could return in Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Carson McCorkle, in addition to junior guard Kody Stattmann who missed most of this season with a non-COVID-related medical issue.
UVA went 18-7, including winning an ACC regular-season championship with a 13-4 league mark. But it had to drop out of the conference tournament after sophomore forward Justin McKoy tested positive for COVID.
The ensuing team-wide quarantine meant the Cavaliers could not practice or travel to Indianapolis - site the entire 2021 NCAA tournament - until the day before the Ohio game.
The 13-seeded Bobcats beat four-seed Virginia 62-58 on Saturday.
Morsell is the latest player to enter the portal, which figures to be as busy as ever this offseason. The NCAA ruled that the 2020-21 season did not count against players' eligibility and it's expected to pass a one-time transfer waiver that allows players who transfer to play immediately instead of sitting out a season.
The ACC just removed a rule blocking players from transferring from one school to another within the conference.
UVA's rival, Virginia Tech, has already seen two guards put their name in the portal -- Jalen Cone and Joe Bamisile.