Source: UVA's Casey Morsell enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia sophomore guard Casey Morsell has added his name to the growing list of college basketball players in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Thursday.

The four-star prospect out of Fort Washington, Md. played in 23 of the team's 25 games this year, averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Morsell scored seven points in 16 minutes of playing time in the Cavaliers' loss to Ohio in the first round of this year's NCAA tournament.

Virginia is slated to return Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Trey Murphy next year. All three guards saw more playing time this season than Morsell. UVA also has a pair of highly-touted freshmen guards who could return in Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Carson McCorkle, in addition to junior guard Kody Stattmann who missed most of this season with a non-COVID-related medical issue.

UVA went 18-7, including winning an ACC regular-season championship with a 13-4 league mark. But it had to drop out of the conference tournament after sophomore forward Justin McKoy tested positive for COVID.

The ensuing team-wide quarantine meant the Cavaliers could not practice or travel to Indianapolis - site the entire 2021 NCAA tournament - until the day before the Ohio game.