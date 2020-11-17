Source: UVA's Jowon Briggs enters NCAA transfer portal

Briggs' back up at the nose tackle position is freshman Jahmeer Carter, though UVA could slide one of its starting ends - JMU transfer Adeeb Atariwa or Mandy Alonso - to the spot.

Atariwa moved into the starting lineup after Burney became unavailable.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Atariwa, who started 23 games at JMU, has made six tackles and had his first sack for the Cavaliers in the past three games.

“I came here knowing what I could do, knowing what I could provide," said Atariwa. "Thankfully to this point it’s become a role where I am starting. I plan on continuing to do that.”

Freshman defensive end Nusi Mulani has been emerging as an option at defensive end.

"We really like Nusi, as he's playing as a true first year," said Mendenhall. "We are thin at the defensive line, but that doesn't mean that he's not contributing at a level that has earned him a chance to play, because he has."

Mendenhall said the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Mulani has the build UVA is looking for at the position moving forward.

Freshman Olasunkonmi Agunloye and redshirt freshman Ben Smiley also fit the mold.