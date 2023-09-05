CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia is anticipating its largest crowd in four years for Saturday’s home opener, a source said Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (0-1) host in-state foe James Madison (1-0) at noon Saturday at Scott Stadium. The school has asked fans to be in their seats by 11:30 a.m. for a special ceremony to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, the three football players killed in the on-campus shooting in November.

This will be UVa’s first home game since that tragedy. The team’s remaining two games last season were canceled and, according to the source, the school is anticipating a crowd of over 50,000, which would be its largest since 2019.

“We promised the family members that we would not forget their loved ones,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said Tuesday. “And we will keep that promise.”

Virginia’s largest crowd at 61,500-seat Scott Stadium last season was 44,156 for the Nov. 5 home loss to North Carolina. The last time the Cavaliers drew over 50,000 to a game came in 2019, when its 39-30 win over rival Virginia Tech played out in front of 52,619 fans.

It also drew 57,826 to a game against Florida State earlier that year, a 31-24 Virginia victory. Second-year coach Tony Elliott is hoping for a similar scene Saturday.

“I would like to see a packed house, a sell-out, and everybody showing up in orange and supporting,” Elliott said Tuesday. “We're going to need the fans. I mean, we need the support, and so I would like to see everybody show up in orange and cheer these guys on and be a part of the services that are going to take place before kickoff.”

Elliott said Saturday has the opportunity to be a healing moment for himself, his program, the victim’s families and the UVa and Charlottesville communities.

“It's difficult for me. Some days are harder than others, right, and same for those players and the staff,” Elliott said. “I can't imagine what it's like for their families dealing with it. We have an opportunity as a community, as a football program, fan base to pay respect to the three young men, their families, and then also the other 125 guys that have chosen to stay the course, do what's difficult, and show up every single day.”

JMU and Virginia have only met three times on the football field, with the Cavaliers taking two of the three. All the games were in Charlottesville. The last matchup came in 1983, a 21-14 Virginia win.

The year before, JMU upset the Cavaliers, 21-17.