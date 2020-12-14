Sources: Virginia Tech will retain Justin Fuente as head coach for another season

And sure, finding motivation for the annual rivalry clash with UVA shouldn’t be too hard to do, but throughout Fuente’s tenure as Tech’s coach, playing hard has been a hallmark of the Hokies, something that figures to factor into the school’s decision to keep or move on from the embattled coach.

“I take a lot of pride in what we try and do and how we try and teach it,” Fuente said after Tech’s 33-15 win over Virginia on Saturday night. “And I know there’s a bigger picture of what we do on a daily basis, and I get wins and losses and those are important to me too. But really, our job is different than that. And we all take a lot of pride because we’re actually in this for the right reasons. And we played against another coach today that’s in it for the right reasons too, I can tell you that much. And we enjoy pushing and helping and trying to get the best out of young people, and I do take pride in those things. And I think our kids should too.”