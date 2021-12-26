Sources: Virginia won't play in the Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Virginia football canceled its flight to Boston for the Fenway Bowl on Sunday and won’t play in the game against SMU on Dec. 29, per a source. A team meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m., per sources.

Virginia's players and coaches were informed Saturday night that they would not be traveling to Boston on Sunday as it awaited a final round of testing.

UVA (6-6) was scheduled to face Southern Methodist in Boston in the inaugural Fenway Bowl, at the baseball stadium that is home to the Boston Red Sox. The team had been scheduled to leave for Boston on Saturday, but pushed that back to Sunday.

Mendenhall announced earlier this month that, in the days after the team's loss to rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, he had decided to step away from football.

His plan was to coach the bowl as his last game. Virginia hired former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as the successor to Mendenhall, who is 36-38 in six seasons at UVA and 135-81 including his 11 years

SMU reportedly did not travel to Boston on Sunday, as it had planned to, according to the Dallas Morning News.