South's oldest football rivalry, UVA-UNC, features two teams heading opposite directions

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Mack Brown has gotten to know Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall quite well over the years.

He coached against him at Texas when Mendenhall led by BYU, and at North Carolina now that Mendenhall is at UVA. They’ve worked together on the board of a coaching organization and Brown called some of Mendenhall’s games as a television analyst.

So, as his 15th-ranked Tar Heels prepared to face Mendenhall’s slumping Cavaliers on Saturday, Brown said he doesn’t expect to see a coach or a team down in the dumps.

“He’s probably the most upbeat person I’ve ever been around,” said Brown. “He stays up and picks those kids up.”

UVA (1-4, 1-4 ACC) needs a pick up after a fourth straight loss, this one an encouraging effort against Miami that still resulted in a 19-14 defeat. It’s the program’s longest losing streak since 2017. The schedule did the Cavaliers’ few favors.

Their last four opponents – No. 1 Clemson, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and No. 12 Miami – are a combined 18-5. Saturday, the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1) will be the third Top 15 team Virginia has already faced this year.

Still, Mendenhall said he “saw progress” in the team’s play at Miami, and also saw determination.