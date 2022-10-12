'Special sauce' a secret ingredient to Virginia Union's 6-0 start

Diego Ryland calls it the special sauce.

And, this year, he has the recipe down pat.

Ryland has been a member of coach Alvin Parker’s staff at Virginia Union since Parker was hired to lead the Panthers, ahead of the 2018 season. He serves as VUU’s running backs coach, recruiting coordinator and, since 2019, the program’s special teams coordinator.

The Panthers have perennially gleaned strong performances from their special teams units. For example, in 2018, they led the country in blocked kicks (14) and blocked punts (six); in 2019 kicker Jefferson Souza was named CIAA special teams player of the year with a league-best 15 field goals; and returner Jaiden Reavis (Highland Springs) was one of just three players in the conference to take a kickoff back for a touchdown last season.

This season, the special sauce that is VUU’s special teams has been an especially successful product, helping put the Panthers’ offense in favorable field position and keeping points off the board in field goal defense situations.

Call it a secret ingredient to VUU’s 6-0 start, the program’s best since 2007. The 11th-ranked Panthers, who are 4-0 in CIAA play, travel to play Bowie State (4-2, 3-1 CIAA) Saturday at noon.

“Those guys take pride in it,” Parker said Tuesday, of the Panthers’ special teams contributors. “We coach it hard, and we spend a lot of time on it. So it’s something that everybody around here knows what it is.”

Right now VUU is again leading the nation in blocked kicks (nine) and blocked punts (four). The Panthers also lead the CIAA in both average kickoff return yardage (23.2) and average punt return yardage (12.1).

When Parker first arrived at VUU, Troy Shaffer was the program’s special teams coordinator. Shaffer went on to serve on staff at Richmond.

Then Ryland took on the post, a U.S. Army retiree who works with discipline and intentional action.

“So [Parker] thought that I would be a fine fit. And we’ve gotten better every year,” Ryland said, of the Panthers’ special teams units. “So now I know how to plug and play the guys that we need to be successful. And that’s all it is. It’s not me, it’s the scheme and putting guys in the position to make plays.”

One of the most notable pieces on special teams has been John Jiles, VUU’s leading receiver who moonlights as the top kick blocker in the country, with six of the Panther’s nine total — four on field goals and two on punts.

Jiles, a dynamic 6-3, 190-pound Wake Forest, N.C., native — who has made a habit of hurdling defenders after catching the ball on offense — has been blocking kicks since he was a prep standout at Wake Forest High.

Ryland said Jiles has a special gift for it.

“It’s almost like second nature now,” Jiles said of blocking kicks.

Jiles' field goal blocks against Virginia University of Lynchburg, Saint Augustine’s and Elizabeth City State contributed to VUU shutouts in those games, helping the Panthers rank eighth nationally in allowing an average of just 12.3 points so far.

Meanwhile, VUU also leads the nation in scoring, averaging 52.2 points. And Ryland credits a lot of those points to the setup work from the Panthers’ special teams crews.

Larry Hackey averages a CIAA-best 30.8 yards on kickoff returns and Demetrius Mann leads the league with 11.3 yards per punt return.

Mann was a transfer from UVa-Wise last year, who missed last season with a torn ACL. But before that, with the Cavaliers, Mann was second-team all-South Atlantic Conference as a return specialist in 2019.

“It’s big for us,” Mann said, of the return game. “Just putting the offense in the best position to score. That’s all I think about.”

The feet of punter Marvin Holmes (Varina) and placekickers Andrew Kibler and Brady Myers have been effective as well. Holmes leads the CIAA with 43.9 yards per punt.

Special teams figure to continue to play a key role for VUU Saturday. Bowie State is the three-time-defending CIAA champion. The Bulldogs have won the schools’ last four meetings.

But a win Saturday would bring the Panthers another step closer to their desired destination: Salem, and the CIAA title game. They would also move to 7-0 for the first time since 1990.

It’s a path that, to this point, has been greased by the special sauce.

“It’s always a game changer,” Kibler said.