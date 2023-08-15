CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s offensive coordinator says Demick Starling has “top end speed.” The team’s special teams coordinator says Starling is “probably the fastest player on the team.” And Starling’s position coach says he is an “exceptional athlete” and “blessed” with his ability to run.

But as he enters his fourth football season at UVa, Starling’s focus is on slowing down.

“I have speed,” Starling said. “Controlling my speed is the biggest thing. Just working on, at the top of the route, just controlling my speed, finding that 90%, where I can break down and be smooth coming out of my breaks.”

For Starling, that’s meant bringing things back to the basics when working on his routes. He’ll walk through them, then jog through them, then run them half speed before getting up to anything that approaches a full go.

“It’s constantly doing the same thing over and over and over,” said Starling, the 6-foot, 191-pound senior from Nashville, Tenn. “And it can get boring, most definitely. You can never be perfect at it.”

During the spring, while slowing things down on the football field, he also worked to speed up in his other pursuit. Starling joined the UVa track and field team as a sprinter.

Virginia sprint coach LaRon Bennett adjusted his terminology to connect concepts to football, comparing driving off the line of scrimmage to getting out of the blocks, for example. He stayed in communication with the strength and conditioning staffs for both programs, limiting Starling’s weekly running workload until after the spring football game.

“He was coming out there to help us enhance our team,” Bennett said. “That was a part of it. But the bigger piece was how we could help prepare him for his upcoming season.”

Starling ran a 10.57 in the 100-meter race at the Virginia Challenge in April.

A month later, he had qualified for the ACC championships, where he clocked a 10.46, the third-fastest 100-meter time in program history.

“He ran well and he had pretty good mechanics,” Bennett said. “We were just able to tweak that a little bit and once we did that his speed was able to improve greatly.”

And, despite the workload of competing in track while going through spring football practice and taking classes, Starling plans to do it all again this spring.

“It was a lot. It was all day, every day,” Starling said. “It was football in the morning, school, and then track practice after that. Then recovery and back at it again every single day. It was a lot, but it was an experience I don’t regret at all.”

So why is it, with that kind of speed, Starling has yet to emerge as a wide receiver for the Cavaliers?

He’s caught 11 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his 26 career games over the past three seasons. He’s dealt with some minor injuries and he’s played behind some top level talent, including last year’s receiver foursome of Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and the late Lavel Davis Jr.

But more than anything, Starling and his coaches said he needs to develop consistency running routes and catching the football.

With Wicks and Thompson off to the NFL and Kemp having transferred to Nebraska, UVa is hoping Starling can become a starter and a consistent playmaker alongside Malachi Fields and Northwestern transfer Malik Washington.

JR Wilson emerged late last season and freshman Jaden Gibson impressed as an early enrollee during spring practice.

Virginia brings back veteran tight ends Grant Misch and Sackett Wood Jr., who also add dependable receivers in the passing game.

Fields is a potential star in the making who might have been a breakout player for Virginia last season if not for a foot injury that limited him to just one game. Washington is an experienced and versatile player who will line up in the slot.

But Starling is the one with the speed to get behind opposing defenses and become a big-play threat.

“He is more than capable of doing it,” said first-year Cavaliers wide receivers coach Adam Mims. “And he has grown and matured a lot over this summer, over this past spring. If he can do things on a consistent level, he’s got the world in front of him.”

Receivers

Returning starters: WR, None. TE, Grant Misch

Other returners: WR, Malachi Fields, JR Wilson, Demick Starling, Ethan Davies. TE, Sackett Wood, Joshua Rawlings

Newcomers to know: Malik Washington, Jaden Gibson

Key losses: Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Lavel Davis Jr, Billy Kemp IV

Position coach: WR, Adam Mims (1st year at UVa), TE, Des Kitchings (2nd)

Key stat: Virginia lost 115 catches and 1,496 receiving yards worth of production off last year’s team.