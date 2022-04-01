Spiders' Grant Golden MVP of East team's All-Star victory at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — Off a clever baseline spin, Grant Golden scored on a reverse layup. Moments later, he threaded a bounce pass from the high post to a cutting teammate for an easy bucket.

These were the all-around skills Golden displayed throughout his Richmond career, skills that this season helped the Spiders win the Atlantic 10 tournament and upset Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

And these were the skills Golden displayed Friday on the Superdome court that will stage the Final Four semifinals Saturday night. Scoring 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, grabbing a team-high eight rebounds and passing for four assists, he was named the East’s MVP in a 115-103 victory over the West in the Reese’s College All-Star Game.

“Obviously a lot of good players out there, a lot of high-major guys,” Golden said, referring to East teammates such as Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams and Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin. “To be out there, play with them and have the opportunity to just be out there ... and play a full game, and obviously to have the opportunity to win the MVP is really great and a huge honor.”

Liberty coach Ritchie McKay guided the East squad Friday and compared Golden to the NBA’s reigning MVP.

“He’s Nikola Jokic without the hype,” McKay said.

“He made that comparison at halftime,” Golden said. “That’s my guy. That’s who I idolize. The fact that he would even say that is a huge honor.”

All-Star organizers offered the players tickets to Saturday’s Final Four games, so Golden will remain in New Orleans until Sunday. He plans to sign with an agent next week and, the following week, compete in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a pre-draft camp run by the NBA.

If Golden performs there as well as he did Friday, workouts for NBA teams could follow. Regardless of his basketball future, domestic or international, Golden will always savor his final season at Richmond, where he teamed with fellow seniors such as Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod.

“Couldn’t have written it any better,” Golden said. “Obviously that group has been together for a long time and been through a lot of ups and downs together. The fact that it ended like that, with an A-10 championship and a win over a top-25 team, and a team that people thought was going to the Final Four with Iowa, so to be able to get a win like that and sort of what it means to our program and to Coach [Chris] Mooney and that staff, couldn’t have asked for much more.”