The University of Richmond needed to win at least one game in its Thursday-through-Saturday series with Davidson at Pitt Field to qualify for the Atlantic 10 Conference baseball tournament at The Diamond.

The Spiders swept the Wildcats to capture the No. 5 seed in the seven-team field. The tournament starts with UR (26-26, 14-9 A-10) versus No. 4 Saint Louis Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Spiders and Billikens (30-21, 15-9 A-10) did not meet during the regular season.

"I'm proud of what we did," Richmond coach Tracy Woodson said after Saturday's 18-2 victory over Davidson. "We have five or six guys that are big bats for us ... maybe they're coming together."

The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday. Top-seeded Saint Joseph's earned a first-round bye, and meets the winner of UR-SLU Wednesday at 11 a.m.

VCU (25-30, 11-13 A-10), which plays home games at The Diamond, failed to qualify. The Rams needed a strong showing in their final regular-season series at Rhode Island and lost all three games to end the first season of Coach Bradley LeCroy.

The tournament winner captures the A-10's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.