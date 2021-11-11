Sports briefs: Liberty opens men's hoops season with commanding victory

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty thumps Regent to open season
The Liberty Flames rode 21 points from Darius McGhee to a commanding 85-24 season-opening win over Regent in men’s basketball.
The Royals attempted 15 3-pointers, and did not make any of them.
Elsewhere, Maryland used a second-half rally to pull past George Washington, 71-64.
Kitley sets Hokies record in road victory
Virginia Tech women’s basketball standout Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points in a 75-38 victory over George Washington on Thursday night in Washington.
Kitley’s points came on 17 made field goals, a school record. The Hokies are 2-0.
Elsewhere, William & Mary fell to Coppin State 73-56 on the road in the Tribe’s opener.
NCAA: Staff threatened by Oklahoma St. fans
The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal.
Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with the penalties for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers.
The NCAA said its staff members are getting unacceptable treatment, and there should be a system to protect them against personal attacks.
Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford
- resigned Thursday, the school’s athletic director said. Hayford had been on paid administrative leave since Friday following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage.
GOLF
Four tied for lead at Houston Open
Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.
Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.
Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, was 3 over through seven holes. He’s playing on a sponsor exemption.
Mickelson tied for lead at Champions finale
Bernhard Langer squatted to tee up his ball instead of bending at the waist. Lining up putts looked like he was doing calf stretches against a wall, more of a chest-high view than ground level.
By the sixth hole, the 64-year-old gave up on retrieving the ball from the hole altogether, asking caddie Terry Holt to do it for him.
Any other tournament, Langer would have withdrawn. He nearly did anyway, even with a sixth Schwab Cup on the line.
Playing through pain, Langer shot a 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday, putting him three behind Phil Mickelson and two others.
Maguire leads after thriving in star pairing
Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping Thursday with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Maguire played alongside Kim and Lexi Thompson. No one in the group made bogey at Pelican Golf Club on a day ideal for scoring.
Maguire is still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii.
SOCCER
U.S. faces Mexico in key World Cup qualifier
In choosing new TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic.
“When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that’s Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “And it’s not always easy to ensure it. I think we learned from mistakes in the past.”
Ninth-ranked Mexico leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points and the No. 13 U.S. is second with 11 points heading into Friday’s game, which marks the halfway point of qualifying.
Christian Pulisic will not start for the U.S., with Berhalter saying he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench.
Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8.
ELSEWHERE
Tommy Paul held off Andy Murray‘s comeback attempt to beat the former No. 1 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Thursday and reach the semifinals at the Stockholm Open. Paul will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who became the first player to reach the semis by rallying to beat Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. Felix Auger-Aliassime will play defending champion Denis Shapovalov
- in the other semi.
- UConn has its new football coach.
Jim L. Mora was hired to take over the Huskies’ struggling independent program on Thursday. Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program’s history. Mora, 59, is the son of longtime NFL coach Jim E. Mora
- .
- The Ottawa Senators placed three more players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the team total to nine and an assistant coach. The Senators put forward
Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray on the list and later added defenseman Nikita Zaitsev
- .
— From staff and wire reports