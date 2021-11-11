Sports briefs: Liberty opens men's hoops season with commanding victory

Maguire is still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii.

SOCCER

U.S. faces Mexico in key World Cup qualifier

In choosing new TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic.

“When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that’s Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “And it’s not always easy to ensure it. I think we learned from mistakes in the past.”

Ninth-ranked Mexico leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points and the No. 13 U.S. is second with 11 points heading into Friday’s game, which marks the halfway point of qualifying.

Christian Pulisic will not start for the U.S., with Berhalter saying he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench.