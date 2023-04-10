PRO BASKETBALL

2 Hokies selected in WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.

The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year and losing only nine games total. She was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the player of the year as a junior.

She was one of three South Carolina players taken in the first round. Laeticia Amihere went eighth to Atlanta and Zia Cooke 10th to Los Angeles.

Among state players, Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor was chosen by Chicago in the second round, while Tech forward Taylor Soule was taken by Minnesota in the third round. It was the first time that two Hokies were chosen in the same WNBA draft. Traylor became the seventh WNBA draft pick in Tech history, while Soule was the eighth pick in team history.

Traylor averaged 11 points, 2.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 30.9 minutes as a fifth-year senior this year. She made 38 3-pointers and recorded 36 steals. She shot 43.6% from the field and 79.6% from the free-throw line.

Soule averaged 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.6 minutes this year, earning All-ACC second-team honors. The Boston College graduate transfer shot 51.7% from the field.

Wolves suspend Gobert post-punch

The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout.

The Timberwolves announced on Monday that Gobert would serve his one-game punishment when they face the Lakers on Tuesday night. Gobert took a swing at Anderson and hit him in the upper chest in the second quarter of Minnesota’s game against New Orleans on Sunday, when the flustered Timberwolves were trailing by 12 points.

“It’s not something we condone. Veterans can get upset, too, so I don’t want to be too hard on him,” coach Chris Finch said after the game. ‘But obviously it’s not something we’re going to be able to tolerate here.”

Gobert was playing through back spasms that had him listed as questionable for the game.

PRO FOOTBALL

Commanders settle with D.C. on ticket deposits

The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia attorney general’s office over fans’ season-ticket deposit money.

Attorney general Brian L. Schwalb on Monday announced the agreement that returns $200,000 to fans and pay $425,000 to the district to resolve allegations related to the deposits. Predecessor Karl A. Racine filed the consumer protection lawsuit late last year before leaving office, and Schwalb picked up the case.

The district’s investigation showed the team deceptively kept fans’ deposits for years after ticket contracts expired, improperly used that money and in some cases made it difficult to reclaim the money.

The district still has a civil suit ongoing against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what the attorney general’s office called collusion to deceive residents about the team’s toxic workplace culture. A league investigation into the team yielded a $10 million fine but no written report, which prompted outrage and a congressional review.

The Commanders previously settled with Maryland on season-ticket holder deposits by agreeing to return money and pay the state $250,000.

COLLEGES

Longtime R-MC coach Werner dies

Helmut Werner, a longtime coach, instructor and administrator at Randolph-Macon College, died Saturday, the school announced.

Mr. Werner served as coach of the R-MC men’s soccer team for 43 seasons (1962-2004), compiling a record of 417-242-66 (62.1%). When he retired, Mr. Werner ranked in the top 20 in the nation among all men’s soccer coaches and was among the top 10 in NCAA Division III.

“Coach Werner was a pioneer in the sport of soccer,” RMC director of athletics Jeff Burns said in a statement, “and he instilled in his players the desire to give back and support the game we all so dearly love.

“I was proud to be a member on his teams, to represent his teachings in the coaching profession, and follow his footsteps to become a coach and administrator at Randolph-Macon. On behalf of our soccer alumni, we feel blessed to have played a small part in his life and legacy.”

During his 43 seasons, Mr. Werner’s teams had 34 winning campaigns, including 10 consecutive years from 1991-2000.

In addition, Mr. Werner was the swimming coach from 1962-72, earning a 54-41-1 (56.8%) record and leading the team to a small college championship in 1963-64. Mr. Werner was the tennis coach from 1962-87 and 1997-99 and had a record of 205-167-3 (55.1%) in that role, when the Yellow Jackets were Mason-Dixon Conference champions from 1964-68.

In addition to his coaching duties, Mr. Werner taught physical education classes and was the Athletic Department Chair at R-MC from 1987-97. Mr. Werner served as R-MC Director of Athletics from 1996 to 1997.

NASCAR

Ware suspended after arrest on assault charges

NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson said Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond.

It was not clear if Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The police report obtained by The Associated Press indicated the incident took place on April 3 just before midnight. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.

- From staff and wire reports

ELSEWHERE

The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas.

The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. They say it happened at a Boca Raton hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of his widow and parents, also names the driver and owner of the dump truck that struck him, saying it was exceeding the speed limit, had worn tires and brakes and was overloaded.

- From staff and wire reports