St. Bonaventure bests VCU with 73-53 win in rematch of A-10 title game

With 14:00 to play at St. Bonaventure on Friday night, and the game slipping away from VCU, the Rams committed a 12th turnover.
Turnovers, and the Bonnies’ ability to capitalize on them, had been an issue for VCU throughout. And that 12th giveaway elicited a celebratory shout from St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway.
As it turned out, the Bonnies had a lot to shout about Friday.
In a 73-53 win at the Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure dominated from the end of the first half on, mashing the gas pedal not dissimilar to its win over VCU at home last January.
And the Bonnies (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) snapped the Rams’ win streak at seven, and handed them their first loss in A-10 play. VCU dropped to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in league competition.
In what was a rematch of last season’s A-10 title game, which St. Bonaventure won 74-65 at Dayton’s UD Arena, the Rams were looking for redemption Friday. While VCU beat the Bonnies at the Siegel Center last winter, they endured a second-half collapse in their last visit to the Reilly Center, last January, losing a 15-point halftime lead in a 70-54 loss.
The Rams’ halftime advantage in Olean last year was wiped away with a 16-0 second-half run.
And, on Friday, St. Bonaventure used a 17-2 run from late in the first half and into the second half to turn a close game into one securely in hand.
As per one of the themes of the night, the field goal that helped ignite that run came off a VCU turnover, which led to a Quadry Adams fastbreak layup with 26 seconds to go before the half. Adams added another fastbreak layup right before the halftime buzzer, off a VCU miss, and the Bonnies led 34-28 at the break.
Then as VCU struggled to find points out of the break, St. Bonaventure kept flying. A pair of Adaway baskets, the second a 3, capped the 17-2 spurt. And the Bonnies held a 46-30 lead with 14:54 to play.
Also, Vince Williams picked up a fourth foul at the 17:55 mark and exited. He didn’t return until the 10:54 mark.
VCU never got closer to 14 the rest of the way. The Rams shot 34.5% (10 of 29) in the second half.
Tsohonis, who went 4 of 8 from deep, led the Rams with 14 points. Williams had 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
A flip of the script bit VCU from the early goings, and helped propel St. Bonaventure to a lead they held for all but 1:33 of Friday’s contest.
The Bonnies capitalized effectively on Rams turnovers. A little over eight minutes in, St. Bonaventure had seven points off five VCU turnovers, and a 12-11 lead.
Then, after a 3 by Tsohonis with 10:25 to play before the break, that made it a 16-14 game, the Rams slipped into a four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought during which the Bonnies built their largest first-half lead, 23-14, an advantage padded by a Dominick Welch 3.
Three-pointers from Williams and Ace Baldwin pulled VCU out of the drought. And the Rams used a 6-0 spurt, capped by a Jalen DeLoach dunk, to pull to within 29-28 with 1:56 left before the half.
But, again, a turnover hurt VCU, to lead to the Adams fastbreak layup.
In all, St. Bonaventure scored 18 points off 13 VCU turnovers Friday.
Adaway had a career-high 25 points, plus eight rebounds. Jaren Holmes added 17 points and five rebounds.
VCU returns home to face a tough Davidson team on Tuesday.
