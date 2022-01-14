St. Bonaventure bests VCU with 73-53 win in rematch of A-10 title game

And, on Friday, St. Bonaventure used a 17-2 run from late in the first half and into the second half to turn a close game into one securely in hand.

As per one of the themes of the night, the field goal that helped ignite that run came off a VCU turnover, which led to a Quadry Adams fastbreak layup with 26 seconds to go before the half. Adams added another fastbreak layup right before the halftime buzzer, off a VCU miss, and the Bonnies led 34-28 at the break.

Then as VCU struggled to find points out of the break, St. Bonaventure kept flying. A pair of Adaway baskets, the second a 3, capped the 17-2 spurt. And the Bonnies held a 46-30 lead with 14:54 to play.

Also, Vince Williams picked up a fourth foul at the 17:55 mark and exited. He didn’t return until the 10:54 mark.

VCU never got closer to 14 the rest of the way. The Rams shot 34.5% (10 of 29) in the second half.

Tsohonis, who went 4 of 8 from deep, led the Rams with 14 points. Williams had 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

A flip of the script bit VCU from the early goings, and helped propel St. Bonaventure to a lead they held for all but 1:33 of Friday’s contest.