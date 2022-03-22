St. Bonaventure edges UVA in NIT quarters

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After missed free throws nearly cost Virginia its second-round NIT game at North Texas on Sunday, coach Tony Bennett had his players gather in the locker room and do a visualization exercise, picturing themselves making their shots.

This wasn’t what they pictured.

UVA missed two key late free throws and Kihei Clark’s isolation drive for a game-winner was blocked at the buzzer, allowing St. Bonaventure to rally for a 52-51 win in the NIT quarterfinals Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The loss ended the Cavaliers’ season one game short of reaching its first NIT final four at Madison Square Garden since 1992.

Armaan Franklin scored 17 points and Jayden Gardner added 14 for the Cavaliers, who finished 21-14.

Franklin, coming off a 17-point outing, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Cavaliers up 50-45 with 2:59 to play, electrifying another surprisingly large and engaged home crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Bonnies pulled within a point, down 51-50, with 20.8 to play after a 3-point by Dominick Welch. But Franklin and Gardner each missed free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Franklin, a transfer from Indiana who Virginia added largely for his outside shooting prowess, went 5 for 11 from 3-point range.

Gardner, who endured three last-place, losing seasons at East Carolina, lifted UVA in a key early stretch in the second half.

Trailing by six in the opening minutes of the period, UVA outscored 15-4 over a three-minute stretch, with eight of those points coming from Gardner.

After trailing for the first five minutes, UVA took an 11-8 lead on Franklin’s corner 3-pointer and free-throw. The rare four-point play gave the Cavaliers a lead they’d narrowly hang on to until a ridiculous cold spell that saw them score one basket in 10:30, committing four turnovers during that stretch.

St. Bonaventure went up 17-13 after a pair of fast-break layups by Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton, as the first half descended into offensive oblivion. The Bonnies led 21-17 at halftime, a period that saw them shoot 33.3% from the floor, while UVA connected on just 28% of its attempts.

UVA came out in the second half and outscored the Bonnies 15-6, with eight of those points coming from Gardner, taking a 32-27 lead with 14:49 to play.

But St. Bonaventure, which has played all three of its NIT games on the road, wasn’t done yet. The Bonnies tied the game 40-40 with 7:01, then took the lead, part of a 7-0 run.

Franklin’s late 3-pointers put UVA ahead in a two possession game, but St. Bonaventure pulled within a shot after a pair of free throws by Jaren Holmes with 1:49 to play, 50-47.

That set up another tight finish for the Cavaliers. Once again, misses at the line were the difference.