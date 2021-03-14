St. Bonaventure outlasts VCU for 74-65 victory in A-10 title game

DAYTON, Ohio — Bones Hyland slinked back to the VCU bench, sliding past game personnel at the scorers table. The call moments earlier left coach Mike Rhoades with essentially no choice but to sit the Rams’ star.
Just 6:55 into VCU’s Atlantic 10 tournament title game matchup against St. Bonaventure Sunday, Hyland was whistled for a third foul. And just like that, the Rams were stripped of their offensive centerpiece.
Hyland, who on Wednesday was named the A-10’s player of the year and entered Sunday’s game averaging a league-best 19.4 points per game, sat for the final 13:05 of the half. And, despite re-entering at the beginning of the second half, never seemed to get into a consistent rhythm offensively.
Neither did the rest of the Rams in what ended as a 74-65 loss at Dayton’s UD Arena.
VCU (19-7) would still seem to be in good shape to make the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid, despite the loss. The Rams will find out exactly where they stand in Sunday night’s tournament selection show, which will air at 6 p.m. on CBS.
Hyland finished with 21 points in 27 minutes for VCU, 11 of which came at the free throw line. Vince Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The game began to get away from VCU midway through the second half. St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton hit a 3, then was fouled attempting one. In the ensuing stoppage of play, things got chippy. The Bonnies’ Dominick Welch was assessed a technical foul, as was the Ram’s Hason Ward.
Hyland hit both technical free throws for VCU, before Lofton hit his three free throws for the 3-point attempt and then the two for the technical foul. After that, Osun Osunniyi hit a jumper and, all of a sudden, St. Bonaventure was up 17, 53-36, with 10:52 to play.
The Rams never got closer than 7 the rest of the way.
St. Bonaventure (15-5) stole momentum in the game early via its 3-point shooting, to the delight of the fans in attendance. There were 1,500 fans permitted in UD Arena for Sunday’s contest, and it seemed about a 60-40 split in favor of the Bonnies.
Jalen Adaway hit a pair of 3s in the game’s first 4:12, and the Bonnies went 5 of 10 overall from deep in the half, and finished 8 of 19.
Freshman Josh Banks replaced Hyland down the first-half stretch after Hyland was called for his third foul. He had a pair of baskets, including a 3, and led VCU with 6 points at the break. He finished with a career-high 10 points.
But it was a slow finish to the half for both teams. At one point, with just under a minute to go before the break, both teams stood 1 of their last 12 from the field. The Bonnies led 32-25 at halftime.
Kyle Lofton had a game-high 23 points for St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies with their win earned their second A-10 title in program history, and first since 2012.
