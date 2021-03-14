St. Bonaventure outlasts VCU for 74-65 victory in A-10 title game

Hyland hit both technical free throws for VCU, before Lofton hit his three free throws for the 3-point attempt and then the two for the technical foul. After that, Osun Osunniyi hit a jumper and, all of a sudden, St. Bonaventure was up 17, 53-36, with 10:52 to play.

The Rams never got closer than 7 the rest of the way.

St. Bonaventure (15-5) stole momentum in the game early via its 3-point shooting, to the delight of the fans in attendance. There were 1,500 fans permitted in UD Arena for Sunday’s contest, and it seemed about a 60-40 split in favor of the Bonnies.

Jalen Adaway hit a pair of 3s in the game’s first 4:12, and the Bonnies went 5 of 10 overall from deep in the half, and finished 8 of 19.

Freshman Josh Banks replaced Hyland down the first-half stretch after Hyland was called for his third foul. He had a pair of baskets, including a 3, and led VCU with 6 points at the break. He finished with a career-high 10 points.

But it was a slow finish to the half for both teams. At one point, with just under a minute to go before the break, both teams stood 1 of their last 12 from the field. The Bonnies led 32-25 at halftime.

Kyle Lofton had a game-high 23 points for St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies with their win earned their second A-10 title in program history, and first since 2012.