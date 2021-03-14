St. Bonaventure outlasts VCU men for 74-65 victory in A-10 title game

DAYTON, Ohio — Bones Hyland slinked back to the VCU bench, sliding past game personnel at the scorers table. The call moments earlier left coach Mike Rhoades with essentially no choice but to sit the Rams’ star.
Just 6:55 into VCU’s Atlantic 10 tournament title game matchup against St. Bonaventure Sunday, Hyland was whistled for a third foul. And just like that, the Rams were stripped of their offensive centerpiece.
Hyland, who on Wednesday was named the A-10’s player of the year and entered Sunday’s game averaging a league-best 19.4 points per game, sat for the final 13:05 of the half. And, despite re-entering at the beginning of the second half, never seemed to get into a consistent rhythm offensively.
Neither did the rest of the Rams in what ended as a 74-65 loss at Dayton’s UD Arena.
"We've played with Bones out before,” Rhoades said. “But in this game, and then out that long because of fouls, it affects you. It affected us too much, to be honest with you.”
VCU (19-7) would still seem to be in good shape to make the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid, despite the loss.
Hyland still finished with a team-high 21 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line (11 of 12). Vince Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds. But both were 4 of 11 from the field.
Rhoades lamented the Rams’ shot selection Sunday.
“I really think we got rattled, really did,” Rhoades said.
The game began to get away from VCU midway through the second half. St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton hit a 3, then was fouled attempting one. In the ensuing stoppage of play, players jawed. The Bonnies’ Dominick Welch was assessed a technical foul, as was the Rams' Hason Ward.
Hyland hit both technical free throws for VCU, before Lofton hit his three free throws for the 3-point attempt and then the two for the technical foul. After that, Osun Osunniyi hit a jumper and, all of a sudden, St. Bonaventure was up 17, 53-36, with 10:52 to play.
The Rams did get within 7 down the stretch, on four occasions, rallying with aggressiveness.
Freshman Josh Banks replaced Hyland down the first-half stretch after Hyland was called for his third foul. He finished with a career-high 10 points.
"I guess the refs thought he ran through that guy that switched onto him," Rhoades said of the third Hyland foul.
Kyle Lofton had a game-high 23 points for St. Bonaventure (16-4), which went 8 of 19 from deep. The Bonnies earned their second A-10 title in program history, and first since 2012.
Note: There were 1,500 fans permitted for Sunday's game, which seemed about a 60-40 split in favor of St. Bonaventure.
