St. Bonaventure outlasts VCU men for 74-65 victory in A-10 title game

DAYTON, Ohio — Bones Hyland slinked back to the VCU bench, sliding past game personnel at the scorers table. The call moments earlier left coach Mike Rhoades with essentially no choice but to sit the Rams’ star.

Just 6:55 into VCU’s Atlantic 10 tournament title game matchup against St. Bonaventure Sunday, Hyland was whistled for a third foul. And just like that, the Rams were stripped of their offensive centerpiece.

Hyland, who on Wednesday was named the A-10’s player of the year and entered Sunday’s game averaging a league-best 19.4 points per game, sat for the final 13:05 of the half. And, despite re-entering at the beginning of the second half, never seemed to get into a consistent rhythm offensively.

Neither did the rest of the Rams in what ended as a 74-65 loss at Dayton’s UD Arena.

"We've played with Bones out before,” Rhoades said. “But in this game, and then out that long because of fouls, it affects you. It affected us too much, to be honest with you.”

VCU (19-7) would still seem to be in good shape to make the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid, despite the loss.