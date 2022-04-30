Standout arm just part of the fun for Flying Squirrels outfielder Franklin Labour

One day in mid April, Flying Squirrels right fielder Franklin Labour posted a video to his Instagram page from Richmond’s home opener the night before.

The Flying Squirrels were hosting the Altoona Curve, and the clip was from a ninth-inning-ending sequence when Labour fielded a ground ball to him in right, gathered, then with one, smooth motion fired a shot to third baseman Shane Matheny.

The ball bounced straight to Matheny’s glove, a couple paces ahead of Altoona base runner Connor Scott. Scott was tagged out.

And the caption Labour included with the video, on his post?

“Just having fun,” he wrote, with a winking emoji.

Labour has had a lot of fun on the baseball field over the years, and his arm is a big reason why. The outfield assist he had in the ninth inning against Altoona, on April 12, was actually his second of that night. The 23 year old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has three total outfield assists already this season, most of any Flying Squirrel.

It backs up a preseason designation he received from Baseball America, as the best outfield arm in the Giants system.

And Labour supplements his talent with a positive attitude and high energy, that stays consistent through baseball’s day in and day out grind.

“Really, one of the most exciting guys I was fired up to work with,” first-year Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey said of Labour Saturday, before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Bowie Baysox. “Because of that enthusiasm — he has the energy and the work ethic."

Labour said that people just assume he was simply born with the strong arm, that’s such an asset on the field now. Instead, though, it was something he developed as a youth player.

He recalled Saturday how, starting at about age 11, he began to work on building his arm. A Little Leaguer at the time, Labour would play long toss and also played catch with a softball weighted with nails, trying to throw it as far as he could.

Labour was a third baseman at the time, and had more of a sidearm release. But, a couple years later — in making a switch to the outfield — Labour began working on more of an overhead release.

But the change in mechanics gave the right-hander elbow pain — so much so that, as a young teenager, he had to wear a cast for about a month. That forced him to take time off from throwing.

When the cast was taken off, though, Labour said the ball began to fly — seemingly something like that out of the 1993 movie “Rookie of the Year.”

What Labour discovered at that time was that his release was the key to greater range on his throws.

“It's not about … trying to throw it hard. Just be efficient. Try to whip it,” he said. “When you get that whipping movement, that's when you get what pitchers call spin rate. The more spin, the more the ball is going to travel.”

Labour, as a 17 year old, was signed as a free agent by the Giants, in July 2015. He’s since steadily worked his way up through the organization. This is his first year in Double A, with the Flying Squirrels.

But he and Pelfrey spent last season together in Eugene, Ore. Pelfrey was the manager of the High-A Eugene Emeralds then.

Pelfrey was also the member of the Emeralds staff who worked most closely with the team’s outfielders. And a daily topic of conversations between Pelfrey and Labour was the importance of increasing the accuracy of Labour’s throws, to pair with the range.

Labour admitted Saturday that he used to rush throws. But, under Pelfrey’s tutelage, he had a career-high 10 outfield assists last season, and the three so far this year.

“To see where he was at at the beginning of last year — he had the same tools and the same presence, but he's just growing into a really good defender in the outfield as well,” Pelfrey said. “With the glove and the arm, and the arm's accurate."

Pelfrey believes that once Labour’s reputation gets around the Eastern League his number of outfield assists will go down, because teams will be less likely to send runners for an extra base when Labour is throwing. But that in itself could contribute to team success.

When Labour plays the outfield, he’s in what he described as his zone — “I feel like I own the right field,” he said.

He plays the game with a vigor inspired by what he liked to see when he went to baseball games as a kid — having fun.

“I'm just trying to be the player that I wanted to see when I was growing up,” he said.