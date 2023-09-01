David Teel Sports Reporter Follow David Teel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Reflecting these turbulent times in college sports, the ACC on Friday approved the most seismic expansion of the conference’s 70 years.

The additions of Stanford, California Berkeley and Southern Methodist, effective next summer, extend the footprint of a league that had never strayed beyond the Eastern time zone. Originally an eight-team conference nestled into Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina, the ACC will encompass 18 schools in 12 states, stretching from Florida to California.

Moreover, the new ACC will have at least one university in each of the five most populated states —California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania — and in eight of the top 12 with No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 North Carolina and No. 12 Virginia.

Needing a supermajority of at least 12, the league’s 15 current presidents voted Friday morning to invite the three newcomers. The decision capped weeks of debate within the conference as Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State initially objected.

The disagreement extended to Thursday night, when UNC's Board of Trustees released a statement opposing expansion.

But ACC commissioner Jim Phillips eventually convinced N.C. State that the financial benefits trump the geographic challenges of having two schools isolated in California.

“This expansion will enhance and strengthen the league now and in the future," Virginia president and ACC board chairman Jim Ryan said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of commissioner Jim Phillips throughout this entire process, especially his focus on minimizing travel burdens for student-athletes, and we are excited about the ACC’s collective future.”

In their respective news releases Friday, Cal and Stanford said most of their teams, 19 of 30 for the Bears, 22 of 36 for the Cardinal, would experience minimal or no increased travel. Moreover, Cal chancellor Carol Christ told ESPN the conference may use Dallas as a hub for some Olympic sports competitions.

Cal and Stanford called the Pacific 12 home for more than a century, but in the chase of more television money, eight Pac-12 members bolted for other conferences, leaving Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State to fend for themselves.

Located about 50 miles from one another in Northern California’s Bay Area, the Golden Bears and Cardinal are long-time sports rivals and academic peers. Given their shared history — the-band-is-on-the-field game in 1982 is forever stitched in college football lore — they endeavored to find a new home together.

Dallas-based SMU, a staple of the Southwest Conference from 1918 until the league’s 1996 demise, has since competed in the Western Athletic Conference, Conference USA and, most recently, the American Athletic.

The Mustangs were so eager to join a more prestigious league that, according to sources, they offered to take no share of ACC television revenue for up to nine years — their average distribution from the American is about $8 million. Stanford and Cal will net only a sliver of full TV shares as they transition.

Cal will not retain a full revenue share until its 10th year in the ACC, according to the school's release.

Those arrangements, combined with ESPN providing pro-rata increases for each newcomer, will generate additional revenue for the ACC’s current membership, as will higher television subscription fees for the ACC Network in California and Texas.

The annual increase could amount to more than 10% of the conference's 2021-22 revenue of $617 million.

The ACC is a distant third behind the Big Ten ($845.6 million) and SEC ($802 million) in revenue, causing considerable angst for league officials. How the ACC will divide the new money among its current members is unclear.

Breaking with decades of policy, ACC presidents this spring endorsed unequal revenue shares in the form of a "success initiative" that will reward top performers in football and men's basketball. Details have not been revealed.

Despite the economic challenges, the ACC’s nine NCAA team championships in 2022-23 led the nation, and Stanford and Cal should add to the conference’s broad-based success.

The Cardinal have won 26 of the 29 Directors’ Cup all-sports titles and 30 national championships in the last decade. The Bears have won 10 NCAA titles during the same span and finished among the top 40 in each of the last three Directors’ Cup races.

Where Stanford and Cal have struggled recently is football, a stark contrast to SMU. The Mustangs are a combined 32-16 the last four seasons and averaged at least 35 points per game in each of those years.

The only other Bowl Subdivision programs that scored at the same rate from 2019-22 were Alabama and Ohio State.

Next July will mark the first change in ACC membership since Louisville replaced Big Ten-bound Maryland in 2014.

“Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes," Phillips said in a statement, "and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways."

