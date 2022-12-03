Star guards thrill, but mistakes are costly to VCU as Rams lose road game at Temple

PHILADELPHIA — Momentum came in fits and starts for VCU on Saturday afternoon against Temple, with the Rams ultimately making too many mistakes to pick up a non-conference road win.

The Owls won 83-73, and while VCU was able to pull close, and even tie the game in the second half, each time Temple was able to answer.

It was a big day for Rams sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach, who scored a career-high 16 points as he contended with an oversized Temple interior.

VCU is now 5-3 as it exits the toughest portion of its early schedule, with matchups against Jacksonville, Howard, Radford and Northern Illinois on tap next.

DeLoach said the season's opening stretch has shown the Rams can be a quality team if they continue to grow.

"Everybody buying in, listening, not turning the ball over," he said of what's needed next. "We turned the ball over too much."

The Rams again picked up an outstanding effort from Ace Baldwin, who matched Temple guard Khalif Battle play-for-play in a thrilling matchup of top mid-major talent.

Baldwin himself had only two turnovers, but the rest of the Rams coughed the ball up much too often to sustain success. VCU finished with 18 turnovers.

Still, the Rams showed flashes of what this year's team will be capable of, including a pair of rallies after the Owls (5-4) pushed their lead to double digits.

VCU also continued its swarming defense, forcing Temple into bad shots and turnovers at key moments.

"It's funny how much I like these guys," Rams coach Mike Rhoades said. "It just boggles my mind how much they just turn it over in decision making. They're good players. We just turn the ball over, we travel, we make a great defensive play and then give the ball right back."

It was also an uneven day for sophomore forward Jamir Watkins, who has been up-and-down so far this season as he returns from a year that was lost to a torn ACL.

Watkins picked up two fouls early in the first half, and struggled from the field when he returned after halftime. A late push got him to 14 points, but it mostly came after the game was in hand for Temple.

"He's got great athletic abilities, and he's got basketball talent," Rhoades said. "Now it's learning all the nuances of the game. These experiences he's going through as a young guy - we're asking him to do a lot, like Ace - and he's got to take ownership in that and continue to keep getting better."

Ultimately, there weren't enough good plays to cancel out the negatives, and while VCU was never out of the game, the Rams were never able to claim a lead, and return home to Richmond lamenting a missed opportunity.