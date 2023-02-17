The last Virginia Union basketball season by almost any standard qualified as much more of a hit than a miss. The Panthers went 23-7, 13-3 in the CIAA.

However, it ended bitterly, with a 65-62 loss to Fayetteville State in the conference championship game in Baltimore. That defeat prevented VUU from advancing to the NCAA Division II tournament.

“We left a lot on the table, defensively, missed free throws, and we just didn’t shoot the ball well enough to beat Fayetteville that day,” said seventh-year VUU coach Jay Butler.

Union moves toward that same goal again this year. The Panthers (21-6, 11-4 CIAA) can clinch the No. 1 seed entering next week’s CIAA tournament in Baltimore with a win over Virginia State Saturday (4 p.m.) at Barco-Stevens Hall, the 2,000-seat home of VUU basketball since 1947.

“It gives you a good path to get into the championship game,” Butler said of the possibility of starting the CIAA tournament as the top seed. “But at the end of the day, it’s so competitive in the CIAA. Every game is going to be a tough game.”

The Panthers have defeated the Trojans (17-9, 10-5) in six straight meetings, including a 77-69 win at VSU on Jan. 14. None of those previous games will be significant to his players on Saturday, Butler suggested Friday.

They know, as he does, that “Virginia Union-Virginia State, that rivalry will always be there,” said Butler. “Barco’s going to be jam-packed. I think it’s going to be standing room only. We’re recommending that everyone get there a little early because it’s going to be sold-out."

At home, the Panthers are 10-1 this season after going 11-0 at Barco-Stevens last season, and 13-1 and 10-2 on Lombardy Street in the two previous years.

“Barco is special for us,” said Butler.

VUU is led by its trio of seniors: 6-foot-5 Robert Osborne (20.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, Hermitage High), 6-7 Raemaad Wright (11.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg, Suffolk), and 6-3 Keleaf Tate (10.6 ppg, Washington, D.C.).

“Those guys have that experience,” said Butler. “They know what it feels like to come up short. They’ve got a better understanding of what it’s like to play championship basketball, and I think they’re much more prepared this year for taking that next step.”

With the hiring of Butler, Virginia Union took a major step. VUU, which has won three national championships (1980, 1992, 2005), posted three consecutive losing seasons prior to Butler’s appointment. The Panthers haven’t had one of those in Butler’s seven years. His teams have gone 137-72, with a 79-32 CIAA record.

On April 15, 2015, Joe Taylor introduced Butler to school supporters and media.

“Just like in life, same way with athletics, you keep moving, you keep working, until you get it right,” said Taylor, VUU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “We’re here today to let Panther Nation know that we got it right.”

Butler, a former Panthers guard, returned to his alma mater from the University of the District of Columbia, where he was the women's coach. Butler played for legendary VUU coach Dave Robbins, who Butler considers his mentor. As Panthers coach, Robbins went 713-194 from 1979 to 2008, with the three national titles. Butler, a two-time Panthers captain, followed Robbins' defense-first blueprint.

“When we came in, we made it our main thing to recruit the DMV area, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and take care of our home city, the surrounding areas, and pretty much all the state of Virginia,” said Butler. “Recruit hard, and then (reinstall) Coach Robbins’ system, which he says is my system now.”