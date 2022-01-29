State basketball roundup: Wright leads William & Mary past Elon

Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary defeated Elon 65-61 in Williamsburg on Saturday.
Wight made 8 of 10 foul shots. Brandon Carroll added 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 CAA).
Darius Burford had 20 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Elon had beaten William & Mary 61-54 last Thursday.
Delaware 85, JMU 69: Ebby Asamoah had a career-high 30 points as Delaware got past James Madison in Harrisonburg.
Jyare Davis scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds and six assists for Delaware (15-7, 6-3 CAA). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points.
Vado Morse had 19 points for the Dukes (12-7, 3-5). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and seven rebounds.
VMI 83, ETSU 79: Trey Bonham scored a career-high 21 points as VMI beat East Tennessee State in Lexington.
Honor Huff had 18 points for VMI (12-10, 5-5 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Kamdyn Curfman had 12 points.
Virginia Union 63, Shaw 59: Three-pointers by Darius Hines and Tyriek Railey in the final minute enabled Virginia Union to top visiting Shaw.
VUU (14-5, 7-3 CIAA) had a 39-28 lead at halftime but fell behind 57-55 with 1:39 remaining. Hines nailed a trey with 54 seconds left, and Railey made another one at :30. Railey scored 16 points. Hines had 13. Shaw dropped to 7-7, 3-5.
R-MC 77, W&L 72: Miles Mallory had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Buzz Anthony matched him with 20 points as Randolph-Macon extended its winning streak to 11 with a victory at Washington & Lee.
Mallory was 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. Josh Talbert added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (17-1, 9-0 ODAC), ranked No. 1 in Division III. W&L (7-9, 5-5) got 22 points from Robert DiSibio.
Lincoln 65, VSU 56: Francis Fitzgerald scored 16 points, but it was enough as Virginia State (7-10) fell at home.
H-SC 86, Shenandoah 61: Ryan Clements scored 18 points, and Davidson Hubbard had 17 points and nine rebounds as Hampden-Sydney beat visiting Shenandoah.
Clements and Hubbard were a combined 13 of 17 from the field. Jake Hahn added 10 points for the Tigers (11-6, 6-4 ODAC), who shot 55.9%. Shenandoah is 3-15, 2-7.
Women
Virginia Union 78, Shaw 70: Ny Langley scored 30 points, and Virginia Union came up with 17 first-half turnovers, opened a 34-28 at the break, and held off visiting Shaw (8-10, 5-4 CIAA). Olivia Lynch added 15 points for VUU (5-10, 3-6 CIAA). Shaw tied the game late in the third quarter, but a 9-2 run put the Panthers in control.
Lincoln 67, Virginia State 45: Virginia State fell behind 36-16 at halftime and couldn’t catch up to visiting Lincoln. Natalia Leaks was the only double-figures scorer for VSU (10-10, 5-5 CIAA) with 13 points. Bryanna Brown had 17 points to lead Lincoln (14-5, 7-2).
R-MC 67, Ferrum 47: Cheridan Hatfield had 16 points as visiting Randolph-Macon outscored Ferrum 34-9 in the middle quarters. Aimee DeBell added 10 points for R-MC (11-4, 9-1 ODAC). Aisha Martin paced Ferrum (5-14, 3-9) with 15 points.