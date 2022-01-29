State basketball roundup: Wright leads William & Mary past Elon

VUU (14-5, 7-3 CIAA) had a 39-28 lead at halftime but fell behind 57-55 with 1:39 remaining. Hines nailed a trey with 54 seconds left, and Railey made another one at :30. Railey scored 16 points. Hines had 13. Shaw dropped to 7-7, 3-5.

R-MC 77, W&L 72: Miles Mallory had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Buzz Anthony matched him with 20 points as Randolph-Macon extended its winning streak to 11 with a victory at Washington & Lee.

Mallory was 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. Josh Talbert added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (17-1, 9-0 ODAC), ranked No. 1 in Division III. W&L (7-9, 5-5) got 22 points from Robert DiSibio.

Lincoln 65, VSU 56: Francis Fitzgerald scored 16 points, but it was enough as Virginia State (7-10) fell at home.

H-SC 86, Shenandoah 61: Ryan Clements scored 18 points, and Davidson Hubbard had 17 points and nine rebounds as Hampden-Sydney beat visiting Shenandoah.

Clements and Hubbard were a combined 13 of 17 from the field. Jake Hahn added 10 points for the Tigers (11-6, 6-4 ODAC), who shot 55.9%. Shenandoah is 3-15, 2-7.