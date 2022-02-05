State college basketball roundup: Longwood extends winning streak to 10

DeShaun Wade made two free throws with 1:21 left to put Longwood ahead, and Isaiah Wilkins added another with 5 seconds remaining as the visiting Lancers stayed unbeaten in the Big South with a 69-67 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Wade had 19 points for Longwood (17-5, 9-0), which won its 10th consecutive game. Wilkins scored 15 points for the Lancers, who led 35-24 at halftime. Tahlik Chavez poured in 27 points for Charleston Southern (4-18, 1-9).
Hofstra 85, JMU 78 (OT): Aaron Estrada had a career-high 35 points as Hofstra topped James Madison in overtime in Hempstead, N.Y. After going without a point and blowing a seven-point lead in the final 2½ minutes of regulation, Hofstra bounced back in overtime with 14 points, nine by Estrada.
Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (14-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 12 points. Charles Falden scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (13-8, 4-6). Vado Morse added 21 points.
UNCW 92, William & Mary 70: Mike Okauru tied his career high with 30 points as UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary in Williamsburg.
Jaylen Fornes had 19 points and nine assists for UNC Wilmington (16-6, 10-1 CAA). Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (5-19, 4-7). Brandon Carroll added 15 points.
La Salle 83, George Mason 78: Jack Clark and Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points apiece as La Salle edged George Mason in Philadelphia.
Josh Nickelberry added 17 points for the Explorers, while Clifton Moore chipped in 15 and also had five blocks. D’Shawn Schwartz had 17 points for the Patriots (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10). Devon Cooper added 16 points. Xavier Johnson had 16 points and eight assists.
R-MC 72, Roanoke 67: Miles Mallory led four players in double figures with 19 points as Randolph-Macon held off visiting Roanoke for its 14th consecutive win.
Buzz Anthony had 16 points and seven assists for the Yellow Jackets (20-1, 12-0 ODAC), ranked No. 1 in Division III. DaQuan Morris added 12 points and Josh Talbert 10. Efosa U-Edosomwan led Roanoke (15-6, 7-5) with 21 points. Kasey Draper had 19.
State women
St. Bonaventure 74, UR 66: Ahead by two with 1:32 left, St. Bonaventure outscored visiting Richmond 8-2 to secure the A-10 victory.
Emma Squires scored 22 points for UR (13-10, 4-6), which led 22-9 after the first quarter. Kate Klimkiewicz added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Asianae Johnson scored 28 points and Maddie Dziezgowski had 20 for St. Bonaventure (12-9, 4-6), which cut its early deficit to 32-28 at halftime.
VUU 61, VSU 54: Virginia Union built a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter and made it stand in a victory over visiting Virginia State.
Ny Langley had 10 points and 15 rebounds for VUU (6-11, 4-7 CIAA), which took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Raven Williams scored 13 points and Olivia Lynch had 11. Kaaliya Williams led VSU (10-12, 5-7) with 19 points. Natalia Leaks added 10.
Lynchburg 54, R-MC 51: Lizzie Davis broke a 51-51 tie with a free throw with 1:54 left and added a jumper at 0:45 as Lynchburg defeated visiting Randolph-Macon.
R-MC (12-6, 10-2 ODAC) missed a 3-point attempt to tie at the end. Aimee DeBell had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Catherine Kagey scored 13 points with 12 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kate Kolb had 14 points, Erin Green 13 and Davis 11 for Lynchburg (12-5, 8-5).
From staff and wire reports