State college basketball roundup: Longwood extends winning streak to 10

DeShaun Wade made two free throws with 1:21 left to put Longwood ahead, and Isaiah Wilkins added another with 5 seconds remaining as the visiting Lancers stayed unbeaten in the Big South with a 69-67 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Wade had 19 points for Longwood (17-5, 9-0), which won its 10th consecutive game. Wilkins scored 15 points for the Lancers, who led 35-24 at halftime. Tahlik Chavez poured in 27 points for Charleston Southern (4-18, 1-9).

Hofstra 85, JMU 78 (OT): Aaron Estrada had a career-high 35 points as Hofstra topped James Madison in overtime in Hempstead, N.Y. After going without a point and blowing a seven-point lead in the final 2½ minutes of regulation, Hofstra bounced back in overtime with 14 points, nine by Estrada.

Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (14-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 12 points. Charles Falden scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (13-8, 4-6). Vado Morse added 21 points.

UNCW 92, William & Mary 70: Mike Okauru tied his career high with 30 points as UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary in Williamsburg.