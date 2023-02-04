Takal Molson scored 16 points as James Madison beat Appalachian State 63-57 on Saturday.

Molson had 5 rebounds for the Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards added 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and also had 6 rebounds. Julien Wooden was 3 for 7 on 3-poiners and had 12 points.

Donovan Gregory finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6). Appalachian State also got 20 points from Terence Harcum.

Loyola Chicago 69, George Mason 61: Philip Alston, Bryce Golden and Braden Norris all scored 13 points to help Loyola Chicago defeat George Mason in Chicago.

Alston was 4-of-12 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Ramblers (8-14, 2-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Henry was one of three players with 14 points for the Patriots (13-11, 5-6). He added 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. George Mason also got 14 points, 4 assists and 2 steals from Ronald Polite. De’Von Cooper recorded 14 points.

Alston’s layup with 10:11 left in the second half gave Loyola Chicago the lead for good at 47-45.

UNCW 70, William & Mary 63: Trazarien White scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary in Williamsburg.

White contributed 6 rebounds for the Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 20 points, going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 on 3-pointers, and 4 for 4 from the line. Shykeim Phillips was 3-of-8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Chris Mullins led the way for the Tribe (9-16, 4-8) with 19 points. William & Mary also got 14 points from Tyler Rice.

Mercer 80, VMI 54: Jalyn McCreary had 22 points in Mercer’s victory over VMI in Macon, Ga.

McCreary added 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Bears (12-13, 5-7 Southern Conference). Braden Sparks scored 15 points. Michael Zanoni recorded 13 points.

Tony Felder led the way for the Keydets (6-19, 1-11) with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Asher Woods added 15 points for VMI.

Longwood 74, Campbell 50: Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points as Longwood beat Campbell in Farmville.

Wilkins added 9 rebounds for the Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston finished 5 of 6 from the field and had 11 points.

Jay Pal led the way for the Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7) with 15 points.

Lipscomb 69, Liberty 64: Derrin Boyd scored 22 points as Lipscomb ended Liberty’s seven-game winning streak in Nashville, Tennessee.

Boyd also added 5 rebounds for the Bisons (15-10, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line and added 6 rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic had 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Darius McGhee finished with 19 points and 2 steals for the Flames (19-6, 10-2). Liberty also got 11 points from Colin Porter, and Kyle Rode had 10 points and 4 assists.

R-MC 83, Bridgewater 67: Randolph-Macon got 21 points from Josh Talbert and had four players in double figures while running its winning streak to 19 games.

Miles Mallory added 18 points, Keishawn Pulley Jr. had 17 and Jabril Robinson added 15 as the Yellow Jackets, ranked second in Division III, improved to 21-1, 13-0 in the ODAC.

Shod Smith led Bridgewater (11-10, 6-6) with 14 points. Leading 35-30 at halftime, R-MC outscored Bridgewater 48-37 in the second half.

H-SC 74, Shenandoah 55: Davidson Hubbard scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds as homestanding Hampden-Sydney pulled away with a 41-point second half.

Adam Brazil and Alex Elliott each added 13 points for the Tigers (18-4, 12-1 ODAC), who limited Shenandoah to 33.3% shooting.

Malik Jordan and Joshua Stephen each had 13 points for Shenandoah (6-15, 3-9).

Virginia Union 87, Elizabeth City State 71: Robert Osborne had 17 points and 14 rebounds as VUU topped visiting Elizabeth City.

Osborne was one of a trio of Panthers with big games. Tahj Harding had 17 points and 10 rebounds for VUU, who improved to 19-5, 9-3 in the CIAA. Raemaad Wright was 7 of 8 from the field and had 16 points.

Union led 43-33 at halftime. Tre Richardson scored 26 points for Elizabeth City (10-13, 4-8).

Virginia State 61, Lincoln 58: BJ Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, lifting VSU past visiting Lincoln.

The Trojans (15-7, 10-3 CIAA) trailed 58-56 with 45 seconds remaining and tied the game on Zach Newkirk’s jumper. A turnover gave VSU possession at 0:23, leading to Fitzgerald’s decisive shot.

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield was 11 of 11 at the foul line and had 22 points for VSU. Fitzgerald scored 16 and Newkirk had 13. Korey Williams scored 17 points for Lincoln (11-12, 5-7).

WOMEN

Duquesne 66, VCU 63: VCU got within 62-60 after trailing by 13 in the second half but couldn’t pull off the comeback on the road.

Chloe Bloom’s layup got the Rams (7-14, 4-5 A-10) within two with 22 seconds left. Duquesne (14-9, 4-6) missed a pair of free throws but got an offensive rebound and put the game away at the line. The Dukes had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 22 points, and a 46-31 advantage overall on the boards.

Janika Griffith-Wallace had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for VCU. Bloom was 7 of 10 from the floor and scored 14 points.