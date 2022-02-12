State college basketball roundup: Morse carries JMU past William & Mary

Vado Morse scored 15 points as James Madison got past William & Mary 69-55 in Harrisonburg on Saturday.

Justin Amadi had 13 points for JMU (14-10, 5-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Alonzo Sule added 11 points and seven rebounds.

James Madison scored 50 points in the first half but just 19 in the second, a season low for the team.

Julian Lewis had 13 points for the Tribe (5-21, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ben Wight added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina A&T 70, Longwood 62: North Carolina A&T outscored visiting Longwood 15-7 in the final 3:25, ending Longwood’s 11-game winning streak.

Justin Hill scored 16 points for the Lancers (18-6), who shot 36.7% while dropping their first Big South game (10-1). DeShaun Wade had 14 points.

Kameron Langley scored 17 points for NC A&T (11-15, 6-6).

The Citadel 83, VMI 79: Hayden Brown had 22 points and made four free throws in the final 26 seconds as The Citadel held off VMI in Lexington.

Tyler Moffe and David Maynard added 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 Southern Conference).

Jake Stephens had 21 points and 17 rebounds to pace the Keydets (15-11, 8-6), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Honor Huff added 19 points, while Kamdyn Curfman scored 14.

Jacksonville 73, Liberty 69: Kevion Nolan scored the final seven points of the game as Jacksonville came back to top visiting Liberty.

With Jacksonville trailing 69-66 with 44 seconds remaining, Nolan tied the game with a 3-pointer. He followed with two free throws at 0:26 and made two more with 5 seconds left.

Nolan finished with 20 points for Jacksonville (16-8, 8-4 ASUN). Darius McGhee had 30 points for Liberty (18-8, 9-2).

R-MC 102, Shenandoah 60: Buzz Anthony made eight 3-pointers and poured in 32 points as Randolph-Macon cruised past visiting Shenandoah.

The Yellow Jackets (22-1, 14-0 ODAC), ranked No. 1 in Division III, had a 48-22 lead at halftime on the way to their 43rd consecutive victory at Crenshaw Gym. Anthony was 10 of 14 from the field and 8 of 11 on 3s. He also had six assists. Will Coble was 6 of 9 on treys and scored 20 points. Jaylen Williams led Shenandoah (3-20, 2-12) with 21 points.

VUU 79, Lincoln 71: Robert Osborne scored 26 points as Virginia Union won on the road in Pennsylvania for its sixth consecutive victory. Osborne was 12 of 20 from the field. Jordan Peebles was 8 of 13 while scoring 19 points and had nine rebounds for the Panthers (19-6, 12-3 CIAA). Lincoln is 16-9, 9-5.

H-SC 70, Roanoke 64: Hampden-Sydney used a 16-4 closing run to beat visiting Roanoke. The Tigers (12-8, 7-6 ODAC) trailed 60-54 with 4:48 left. They rallied to take a 63-62 lead on Adam Brazil’s 3-pointer with 2:39 left and kept the surge going. Davidson Hubbard had 16 points and 12 rebounds for H-SC. Brazil had 13 points and Ryan Clements added 12. Roanoke is 16-7, 8-6.

Elizabeth City State 69, VSU 63: Terrence Hunter-Whitfield scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Virginia State fell to visiting Elizabeth City State. Francis Fitzgerald added 12 points for VSU (8-14, 5-9 CIAA), which shot 31.8%. Shykeef Daniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Elizabeth City (13-11, 6-8).

Women

R-MC 58, Bridgewater 47: Randolph-Macon outscored Bridgewater 18-9 in the fourth quarter to secure a victory at Bridgewater.

Catherine Kagey (11 points) and Cheridan Hatfield (10) led the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 14-6, 12-2 in the ODAC. Jaden Alsberry had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Bridgewater (8-12, 6-8).

Lincoln 89, VUU 63: Lincoln led by nine going into the fourth quarter, then put the game away by outscoring Virginia Union 28-11 in the final period in Pennsylvania.

Ny Langley and Taniah Johnson each had 18 points for VUU (7-13, 5-9 CIAA). Bryanna Brown scored 27 points for Lincoln (17-7, 10-4).

Elizabeth City State 55, VSU 53: Azhante Rodgers made two free throws with 3 seconds left, breaking a tie and giving visiting Elizabeth City State the victory.