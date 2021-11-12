State college basketball roundup: VCU comeback falls short against Middle Tennessee

VCU women’s basketball clawed back from what was a 25-point deficit at one point to make it a 5-point game with 36 seconds to play, but went on to fall 54-46 in its season opener against visiting Middle Tennessee Friday at the Siegel Center.
The Rams (0-1) used a 20-7 run to pull close late. Janika Griffith-Wallace’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left made it 49-44. But the Blue Raiders (2-0) went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the final seconds to seal it.
Griffith-Wallace led VCU with 17 points.
Shippensburg 80, Virginia Union 66: The Raiders’ Ariel Jones went for 35 points, and Shippensburg downed visiting Virginia Union in what was both teams’ season opener.
Jones went 12 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She also hit 7 of 12 free throws for Shippensburg (1-9).
Taniah Johnson had 19 points to lead Virginia Union.
State men’s roundup
George Mason 87, Penn 66: Five players scored in double figures for the Patriots, in a win at home over visiting Penn.
Josh Oduro led the way for Georg Mason (2-0), with 20 points. D’Shawn Schwartz added 18, including four 3-pointers. DeVon Cooper, Xavier Johnson and Jamal Hartwell II added 12 points apiece.
Presbyterian 73, VMI 72 (OT): Winston Hill hit a pair of free throws with six seconds to play, and the Blue Hose slipped by the the visiting Keydets.
Rayshon Harrison hit a pair of baskets in the final stretches for Presbyterian (1-1) to send it to overtime, then the Blue Hose prevailed in the extra period.
Jake Stephens had 23 points for VMI (1-1).
American 74, William & Mary 62: Stacy Beckton Jr. dropped 24 points, and the Eagles prevailed against the host Tribe.
Beckton also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds for American (2-0).
Ben Wight had 14 points for William & Mary (0-2), which was held to 4 of 23 from deep.
Men’s Top 25
No. 9 Duke 82, Army 56: Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Blue Devils beat the Black Knights.
Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for Duke (2-0), which was coming off Tuesday’s season-opening win against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.
Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but had issues stretching out a big lead on the pesky Black Knights (1-1) before stretching it out late. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.
No. 10 Kentucky 100, Robert Morris 60: Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and the Wildcats blew out the Colonials.
Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.
Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).
No. 17 Ohio State 84, Niagra 74: E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as the Buckeyes pulled away from the Purple Eagles in the second half.
Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes (2-0).
Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara (0-2), which stayed in the game until the final minute.
