State college basketball roundup: VCU comeback falls short against Middle Tennessee

VCU women’s basketball clawed back from what was a 25-point deficit at one point to make it a 5-point game with 36 seconds to play, but went on to fall 54-46 in its season opener against visiting Middle Tennessee Friday at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (0-1) used a 20-7 run to pull close late. Janika Griffith-Wallace’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left made it 49-44. But the Blue Raiders (2-0) went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the final seconds to seal it.

Griffith-Wallace led VCU with 17 points.

Shippensburg 80, Virginia Union 66: The Raiders’ Ariel Jones went for 35 points, and Shippensburg downed visiting Virginia Union in what was both teams’ season opener.

Jones went 12 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She also hit 7 of 12 free throws for Shippensburg (1-9).

Taniah Johnson had 19 points to lead Virginia Union.

State men’s roundup

George Mason 87, Penn 66: Five players scored in double figures for the Patriots, in a win at home over visiting Penn.