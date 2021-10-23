State college football roundup: No. 14 Bowie state shuts down Virginia Union in 27-7 win

Smith racked up 138 yards on 21 touches.

The Tigers never trailed Ferrum (5-2, 2-2), which had won two in a row entering the day Saturday. But it was a 28-all game entering the fourth quarter.

Bernard connected with Braeden Bowling for a 79-yard score early in the final frame to push Hampden-Sydney back ahead, and it held on. Smith scored the third of his touchdowns with 1:14 to play for extra cushion, a 52-yard run.

Virginia State 23, Lincoln 3: The host Trojans held the Lions to 177 yards of total offense and a first-quarter field goal in what was their third win in their last four games.

Kicker Nicholas Woolfolk (Thomas Jefferson) pushed three field goals through for Virginia State (3-4, 3-2 CIAA), from 32, 31 and 33 yards out.

Running back Darius Hagans ran in from 14 yards out in the second quarter for the afternoon’s first touchdown.

Quarterback Chauncey Caldwell tacked on a second, 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Lincoln (1-7, 1-4) took an early lead on a Samuel Okezie-Imo field goal six minutes in, but reached Trojan territory just three more times the rest of the game.