State college football roundup: No. 14 Bowie state shuts down Virginia Union in 27-7 win

Bowie State, after surrendering a kickoff return on the game’s opening play Saturday, shut out Virginia Union the rest of the way in a 27-7 win at Willie Lanier Field.
It was a seventh-straight victory for the 14th-ranked Bulldogs, who lead the CIAA’s Northern Division and sit at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Senior Jaiden Reavis (Highland Springs) toted Bowie State’s opening kick 89 yards for a score to give the Panthers (4-4, 3-2) an early 7-0 lead.
But Bowie State promptly responded with a quick drive finished by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ja’rome Johnson to Calil Wilkins, and never trailed again.
Wilkins went on to finish with 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, the second a go-ahead score on a 6-yard run later in the first quarter.
For Virginia Union, Reavis finished with seven catches for 109 yards. Quarterback E’mond Caldwell was 13 of 27 for 180 yards passing and was intercepted twice.
Hampden-Sydney 42, Ferrum 28: Led by three touchdowns apiece from quarterback Tanner Bernard and running back Kaleb Smith, the Tigers trampled the visiting Panthers to snap a two-game skid.
Bernard went 14 of 23 for 297 yards through the air, with the three scores and one interception for Hampden-Sydney (3-4, 3-1 ODAC).
Smith racked up 138 yards on 21 touches.
The Tigers never trailed Ferrum (5-2, 2-2), which had won two in a row entering the day Saturday. But it was a 28-all game entering the fourth quarter.
Bernard connected with Braeden Bowling for a 79-yard score early in the final frame to push Hampden-Sydney back ahead, and it held on. Smith scored the third of his touchdowns with 1:14 to play for extra cushion, a 52-yard run.
Virginia State 23, Lincoln 3: The host Trojans held the Lions to 177 yards of total offense and a first-quarter field goal in what was their third win in their last four games.
Kicker Nicholas Woolfolk (Thomas Jefferson) pushed three field goals through for Virginia State (3-4, 3-2 CIAA), from 32, 31 and 33 yards out.
Running back Darius Hagans ran in from 14 yards out in the second quarter for the afternoon’s first touchdown.
Quarterback Chauncey Caldwell tacked on a second, 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
Lincoln (1-7, 1-4) took an early lead on a Samuel Okezie-Imo field goal six minutes in, but reached Trojan territory just three more times the rest of the game.
Randolph-Macon 49, Apprentice 7: Running backs Justin DeLeon (Powhatan) and Kwesi Clarke ran for two touchdowns apiece, helping the Yellow Jackets roll past the Builders at home.
Randolph-Macon (7-1) racked up 440 yards of total offense in what was its fourth consecutive win. DeLeon and Clarke contributed with 97 and 89 yards apiece, to go along with their combined four scores.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Brecht Heuchan went 15 of 24 for 140 yards passing and a touchdown, on a 22-yard pass to David Wallis just before halftime.
Apprentice (2-5) running back Keshaun Williams ran for 121 yards on four carries and scored on a 75-yard scamper in the third quarter.