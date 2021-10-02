State college football roundup: Randolph-Macon rolls past Ferrum; Hampden-Sydney, Virginia Union fall

Randolph-Macon piled up 560 yards on offense -- 297 on the ground -- on its way to a 44-21 ODAC victory over Ferrum Saturday at Ferrum.

Trailing 14-13 in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1) ran off 31 unanswered points. Nick Hale had 84 yards rushing and Justin DeLeon added 68 yards and two TDs for R-MC.

Brecht Heuchan threw for 185 yards (9 of 12). Presley Egbers was 5 of 8 for 45 yards and a TD.

Ferrum (3-1, 0-1), limited to 22 yards rushing, got 372 yards passing from Titus Jones (2 TDs, interception).

Washington and Lee 32, Hampden-Sydney 30: Hampden-Sydney's bid to tie the game with a 2-point conversion with 29 seconds left failed as the Tigers fell in an ODAC game at Hampden-Sydney.

Washington and Lee (4-1, 3-0), without its starting kicker, took a 32-24 lead with 5:43 remaining on Josh Breece's 15-yard run and its fourth 2-point conversion. H-SC (2-3, 2-1) went 83 yards and scored on Kaleb Smith's 3-yard pass to Ed Newman.

The 2-point attempt failed, but H-SC recovered an onside kick. Four incompletions ended the game.