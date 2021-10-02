State college football roundup: Randolph-Macon rolls past Ferrum; Hampden-Sydney, Virginia Union fall

Randolph-Macon piled up 560 yards on offense -- 297 on the ground -- on its way to a 44-21 ODAC victory over Ferrum Saturday at Ferrum.
Trailing 14-13 in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1) ran off 31 unanswered points. Nick Hale had 84 yards rushing and Justin DeLeon added 68 yards and two TDs for R-MC.
Brecht Heuchan threw for 185 yards (9 of 12). Presley Egbers was 5 of 8 for 45 yards and a TD.
Ferrum (3-1, 0-1), limited to 22 yards rushing, got 372 yards passing from Titus Jones (2 TDs, interception).
Washington and Lee 32, Hampden-Sydney 30: Hampden-Sydney's bid to tie the game with a 2-point conversion with 29 seconds left failed as the Tigers fell in an ODAC game at Hampden-Sydney.
Washington and Lee (4-1, 3-0), without its starting kicker, took a 32-24 lead with 5:43 remaining on Josh Breece's 15-yard run and its fourth 2-point conversion. H-SC (2-3, 2-1) went 83 yards and scored on Kaleb Smith's 3-yard pass to Ed Newman.
The 2-point attempt failed, but H-SC recovered an onside kick. Four incompletions ended the game.
Tanner Bernard threw for 393 yards (22 of 34) and two TDs for the Tigers. Will Pickren was in on 17 tackles. Breece had 91 yards rushing and two TDs for Washington and Lee.
Shaw 27, Virginia Union 7: Virginia Union had just 166 yards on offense and fell to visiting Shaw.
Shaw (3-2) built a 17-0 lead at halftime with a field goal, a 1-yard TD run by Andre Brandon Jr. and 9-yard TD pass from Christian Peters to Ty'Traveon Roberts.
Union (2-3) made it 17-7 on a 1-yard TD run by Jada Byers in the third quarter, but Shaw scored the final 10 points.
VUU's Khalid Morris was 11 of 20 passing for 125 yards but was intercepted twice. Byers had 67 yards rushing. Peters was 15 of 23 for 194 yards, with one TD and one interception.