State college football roundup: Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 in Norfolk on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams’ 7-yard run with 12:01 left to play. Rice’s 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice’s game-winner.

LaMareon James’ 100-yard kickoff return just before halftime gave the Monarchs a 10-7 lead with 58 seconds before halftime.

Hayden Wolff threw for 149 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion and Blake Watson ran for 108 yards on 25 carries.

Liberty 62, UMass 17: Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts in Lynchburg.

The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game.