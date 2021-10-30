State college football roundup: Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 in Norfolk on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams’ 7-yard run with 12:01 left to play. Rice’s 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice’s game-winner.
LaMareon James’ 100-yard kickoff return just before halftime gave the Monarchs a 10-7 lead with 58 seconds before halftime.
Hayden Wolff threw for 149 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion and Blake Watson ran for 108 yards on 25 carries.
Liberty 62, UMass 17: Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts in Lynchburg.
The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game.
By halftime Willis was 16 of 23 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. In all, the Flames had six touchdown passes and 409 yards passing. T.J. Green rushed for two scores. UMass is 1-6.
Randolph-Macon 45, Shenandoah 14: Randolph-Macon piled up 384 yards rushing while cruising past visiting Shenandoah in an ODAC game.
The Yellow Jackets (8-1, 4-1) had 473 yards offense overall. Justin DeLeon had 111 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Presley Egbers had 71 yards on the ground. Kwesi Clarke, Aaron Acevedo and Nick Hale added 68, 64 and 59 yards, respectively.
R-MC went into halftime with a 24-7 lead and increased it to 45-7 in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets limited Shenandoah (5-2, 2-3) to 172 yards total.
Hampden-Sydney 38, Apprentice 21: Kaleb Smith rushed for 91 yards and scored three touchdowns for the second consecutive game as the Tigers beat the Builders in Newport News.
Apprentice (2-6) led 14-10 at the half before Smith struck for scoring runs of 1, 2 and 9 yards in the third quarter for H-SC (4-4). Smith’s second scoring run was set up by an interception by Brendan Weinberg, and Weinberg blocked a punt to set up the third.
Grant Swanger scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards for the Builders.
Chowan 38, Virginia State 30: Bryce Witt threw four touchdown passes — two to Tyrek McNeil — as the Hawks (6-3, 3-3) held off the Trojans for a CIAA win in Ettrick.
Darius Hagans scored three touchdowns for VSU (3-5, 3-3) on a 1-yard run and receptions of 24 and 35 yards. Hagans ran for 86 yards on 17 carries and had three catches for 71 yards.
Chauncey Caldwell completed 14 of 28 passes for 213 yards and two TDs for the Trojans. He was picked off twice.
Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20: Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes and J.J. Davis ran for 105 yards and scored twice as Norfolk State beat winless Morgan State in Norfolk.
Carter (Highland Springs) was 26 of 40 for 368 yards and did not throw an interception for the Spartans (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Davis had three catches for 94 yards and finished with 225 all-purpose yards.