State college football roundup: William & Mary shuts down Colgate

William & Mary’s defense was stingy again, limiting Colgate to 262 yards and coming up with two interceptions and four sacks in a 27-7 victory Saturday in Hamilton, New York.
The Tribe (2-1) beat Lafayette 24-3 last week, allowing its fewest points since 2015. William & Mary built a 21-0 lead at halftime on a 74-yard TD run by Donavyn Lester, a 5-yard TD run by Darius Wilson, and a 25-yard TD run by J.T. Mayo.
The Tribe outgained the Raiders 328-114 on the ground and gained an average of 8.4 yards a carry. Lester had 117 yards on 12 carries. Ethan Chang had field goals of 37 and 34 yards in the second half.
Colgate (0-3) got on the board early in the fourth quarter on Harry Kirk’s 23-yard run.
VMI 31, Cornell 21: Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Collin Ironside passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead VMI to a nonconference victory over Cornell in the Big Red’s season opener in Ithica, New York.
It was Cornell’s first game in 665 days after the Ivy League declined to play in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
VMI (2-1) grabbed a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, scoring on Korey Bridy’s 1-yard plunge after Stone Snyder’s fumble recovery set up the 30-yard drive. Cornell pulled even at the 11:08 mark of the second quarter when Richie Kenney fired a 45-yard scoring strike to Thomas Glover.
The defense set up the Keydets’ second score — stopping the Big Red on fourth-and-2 at the Cornell 36-yard line. Ironside, who took over when sophomore starter Seth Morgan was injured in the first quarter, capped the six-play drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Jakob Herres and a 14-7 lead. Cornell appeared to forge a halftime tie after Eric Diggs picked off an Ironside pass that led to SK Howard’s 3-yard TD run with 20 seconds remaining. But VMI returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to set up Jerry Rice’s 41-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-14 lead.
Ironside completed 27 of 42 passes with one interception. Bridy ran for 96 yards on 20 carries, while Herres finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
Hampton 48, Howard 32: Jett Duffey threw for three touchdowns, including a 95-yarder to Hezekiah Grimsley as Hampton defeated Howard in the inaugural Truth and Service Classic in Washington.
The 95-yard hookup from Duffey to Grimsley, who made the catch at about his 25 and outran the defense the rest of the way, was the longest scoring pass in not just Hampton’s but the Big South Conference’s history.
Saturday’s 96th matchup between the two HBCU programs was the first college football game played at Audi Field, home of the D.C. United of Major League Soccer. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard alumna, made a surprise appearance and walked onto the field for the pregame coin toss.
Hampton took advantage of three Howard turnovers in the second half to put some distance on the Bison.
Randolph-Macon 31, Bridgewater 13: No. 18 Randolph-Macon scored two touchdowns in a little more than 2 minutes late in the first half to take control of its ODAC victory at Bridgewater.
Presley Egbers capped an 11-play drive with a 3-yard scoring run to give the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0) a 10-7 lead with 3:37 left in the half. Jace DePriest then deflected a pass that was intercepted by Matt Vergara at the Bridgewater 30. Egbers hit Zach Bowman with a 30-yard TD pass to make it 17-7.
Egbers threw for 102 yards and ran for 63. Dominic Gray had 11 tackles for R-MC. Bridgewater dropped to 2-1, 0-1.
Hampden-Sydney 28, Shenandoah 7: Tanner Bernard threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns andH-SC scored 28 unanswered points for its first victory of the season in an ODAC game at Hampden-Sydney.
A 9-yard TD run by Kaleb Smith early in the second quarter tied the game at 7. Bernard gave the Tigers (1-2, 1-0) the lead with a 9-yard TD pass to David Byler. Smith’s 31-yard run made it 21-7 with 5:06 left in the half. Bernard, who was 20 of 28 passing, connected with Braeden Bowling for a 49-yard TD in the third quarter.
Smith had 116 yards rushing. Josh Jones ran for 81 yards and caught five passes for 54 yards, and Brendan Weinberg had 11 tackles. Shenandoah fell to 2-1, 0-1.