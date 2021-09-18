State college football roundup: William & Mary shuts down Colgate

Hampton took advantage of three Howard turnovers in the second half to put some distance on the Bison.

Randolph-Macon 31, Bridgewater 13: No. 18 Randolph-Macon scored two touchdowns in a little more than 2 minutes late in the first half to take control of its ODAC victory at Bridgewater.

Presley Egbers capped an 11-play drive with a 3-yard scoring run to give the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0) a 10-7 lead with 3:37 left in the half. Jace DePriest then deflected a pass that was intercepted by Matt Vergara at the Bridgewater 30. Egbers hit Zach Bowman with a 30-yard TD pass to make it 17-7.

Egbers threw for 102 yards and ran for 63. Dominic Gray had 11 tackles for R-MC. Bridgewater dropped to 2-1, 0-1.

Hampden-Sydney 28, Shenandoah 7: Tanner Bernard threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns andH-SC scored 28 unanswered points for its first victory of the season in an ODAC game at Hampden-Sydney.

A 9-yard TD run by Kaleb Smith early in the second quarter tied the game at 7. Bernard gave the Tigers (1-2, 1-0) the lead with a 9-yard TD pass to David Byler. Smith’s 31-yard run made it 21-7 with 5:06 left in the half. Bernard, who was 20 of 28 passing, connected with Braeden Bowling for a 49-yard TD in the third quarter.

Smith had 116 yards rushing. Josh Jones ran for 81 yards and caught five passes for 54 yards, and Brendan Weinberg had 11 tackles. Shenandoah fell to 2-1, 0-1.