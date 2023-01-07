State college hoops roundup: Ex-Keydet Stephens burns former team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Former VMI player Jake Stephens erupted for 37 points and 15 rebounds against the team he played for the past four seasons as Chattanooga defeated the Keydets 85-78 in a Southern Conference game Saturday.

Stephens, a graduate transfer, was a first-team all-Southern Conference pick last season for VMI, when he averaged 19.6 points and 9.0 rebounds. On Saturday, he fell 2 points short of his career-high of 39, which he scored against Samford last year for the Keydets.

Stephens’ point total was the most for a Chattanooga player since Ricky Taylor scored 41 against UNC Greensboro in 2011.

Asher Woods led VMI (5-12, 0-4) with 19 points, and Tyler House added 17.

Jamal Johnson added 13 points for the Mocs (10-7, 2-2).

George Mason 86, Loyola Chicago 75: Josh Oduro and DeVon Cooper scored 17 points each as the Patriots downed the Ramblers in Fairfax.

Oduro added 12 rebounds for the Patriots (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Malik Henry added 15 points.

The Ramblers (6-9, 0-3) were led by Philip Alston, who had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ben Schwieger added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Braden Norris had 12 points and seven assists.

The teams were tied at 35 at the half before George Mason used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a 3-point deficit and take the lead at 45-40 with 16:05 remaining. Henry scored 14 second-half points as the Patriots then pulled away.

Old Dominion 81, Georgia Southern 75, OT: Ben Stanley’s 22 points helped the visiting Monarchs stave off the Eagles in overtime.

Stanley went 10 of 18 from the field for ODU (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, and Chaunce Jenkins added 14 points.

Kaden Archie led the Ea- gles (10-7, 3-1) with 18 points.

Hofstra 75, William & Mary 62: Tyler Thomas scored 20 points as the Pride beat the Tribe in a CAA game in Williamsburg.

Aaron Estrada hit 8 of 14 shots and scored 20 points for the Pride (10-7, 3-1). Darlinstone Dubar went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 21 points for the Tribe (6-10, 1-2).

Longwood 85, Winthrop 71: D’Avian Houston scored 16 points as the Lancers were victorious over the Eagles in a Big South game in Farmville.

Houston shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line as Longwood (12-5, 4-0) won its seventh straight. Walyn Napper scored 15 points and Isaiah Wilkins 14.

Cory Hightower scored 19 points for the Eagles (7-10, 2-2).

Virginia Union 73, Fayetteville State 61: Kaleaf Tate scored 22 points as the Panthers rode a strong start to a CIAA victory over the Broncos at Barco-Stevens Hall.

Robert Osborne added13 points and Raemaad Wright had 9 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia Union (12-4, 2-2), which led 37-21 at the half.

Cress Worthy led Fayetteville State (8-9, 3-2) with 25 points.

Randolph-Macon 59, Guilford 56: Josh Talbert scored 17 points as the Yellow Jackets avoided an upset bid by the Quakers to come away with an ODAC win in Ashland.

Jabril Robinson added 12 points and Will Coble and Keishawn Pulley Jr. 11 apiece for Randolph-Macon (13-1, 6-0), ranked No. 2 in Division III.

Talbert made two free throws with 3 seconds left to give the Jackets a 59-56 lead. Guilford’s Jorden Davis, who led the No. 24 Quakers (11-3, 4-1) with 19 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game to OT.

Hampden-Sydney 76, Shenandoah 54: Ayman McGowan came off the bench to score a career-best 15 points — all on 3-pointers — as the Tigers took down the Hornets in an ODAC game in Winchester.

Ryan Clements added 13 points and Davidson Hubbard 11 for H-Sc (10-4, 5-1), which led by 17 at the half and has won eight of its past nine games.