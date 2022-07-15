State TBT viewing guide: A glance at teams with deep Virginia ties as event tips off this weekend

It’s that time again — The Basketball Tournament is back. The annual single-elimination summer basketball tournament, pitting 64 teams against each other for a championship prize of $1 million, returns for a ninth year.

And, once again this year, the state of Virginia will be well represented in the event. Five teams in particular have a distinct state flavor. So as TBT 2022 begins this weekend, here’s a glance at each of those squads.

Skip To My Lou | No. 5 seed | Rucker Park Regional | Opens vs. No. 4 HBCUnited Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

This group blossomed from an idea general manager Mat Shelton-Eide had, to make a team themed around the movie “White Men Can’t Jump.” Shelton-Eide formerly served as the general manager of the VCU alumni team, Ram Nation, that played in TBT from 2016-19. The VCU alumnus also headed a team dubbed Bleed Virginia last year, with a collection of talent with state ties — VCU and elsewhere. The team fell in the first round.

A reboot of Ram Nation didn’t materialize this year, but Shelton-Eide continued to toy with the “White Men Can’t Jump” concept. He created an Instagram page for it, and one of the people he followed — with TBT headed to Rucker Park in Harlem — was Queens native and streetball legend Rafer Alston. Alston followed back and Shelton-Eide later messaged Alston to see if he might want to be involved with his team in some way. Alston said he’d love to.

So Shelton-Eide brought Alston, who also played 11 years in the NBA, on board as his team’s coach. He and co-GM Andrew Canavos, a fellow VCU alumnus, assembled the roster. And with Alston involved the team concept evolved from a direct “White Men Can’t Jump” theme to Skip To My Lou, though the two are blended a bit. Skip To My Lou references Alston’s nickname, “Skip 2 My Lou,” though the font of the team’s logo is the font from the “White Men Can’t Jump” movie poster.

Hampton native James Daniel III (Howard, Tennessee) and Terry Tarpey (William & Mary) are back from Bleed Virginia. Richmond native and former University of Richmond standout De’Monte Buckingham, who finished his career at UNC Greensboro, is also among those on board as well as Kerwin Roach (Texas) and Hasahn French (Saint Louis).

Shelton-Eide and the players are excited about competing at the famed Rucker Park, with Alston set to lead the way.

“It’s kind of awesome, in many ways,” Shelton-Eide said. “Because this is how basketball players grow up, you know? You start on the blacktop, basically.

“It’s a bucket list item, for sure.”

And, even without Ram Nation back this year, former VCU standouts in Brandon Rozzell and Issac Vann are scheduled to be part of TBT this year, for Team HEARTFIRE and Mental Toughness, respectively.

HBCUnited | No. 4 seed | Rucker Park Regional | Opens vs. No. 5 Skip To My Lou Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

This team is entering its second TBT appearance, and took on more of a Virginia influence this year.

The group, which fell 88-52 to Armored Athlete last season, came about because E&J Brandy was looking to sponsor an HBCU-focused team for TBT. The company came to TBT with the inquiry. Jake Brown, who was then an assistant coach at Howard, had connections to TBT staff, who reached out to him about launching the team.

Brown became HBCUnited’s general manager, and retains that role this year. He also coached the team last year, but this year he secured current Norfolk State coach Robert Jones to lead the team. That link came through Steven Whitley, who is Brown’s assistant GM and an assistant coach for HBCUnited. Whitley, a former Spartans standout himself, was Jones’ director of basketball operations this past season.

Whitley played a big role in the makeup of the roster, which among others includes Derrik Jamerson (Norfolk State), Amir Smith (Hampton), Malique Trent (TCU, Hampton) and Devante Carter (Norfolk State, Nicholls State).

“Moving into this year just doing it a little bit differently,” said Brown, who is now an assistant coach at Columbia. “Having a training camp, adding more experience and depth to our roster. And then, obviously, bringing in Coach Jones who’s a very well-known and regarded coach.”

Fully Loaded | No. 7 seed | West Virginia Regional | Opens vs. No. 2 Bucketneers July 24 at noon (ESPN3)

Fully Loaded is a new squad full of alumni from the well-established Team Loaded AAU program, which is rooted in Richmond and evolved from Petersburg Elite. Curtis Jones, the general manager of Team Loaded’s 15U squad, is GM of Fully Loaded. The team is being sponsored by The Feel Better Lounge in Richmond.

Forming a TBT team was something the organization discussed after last year’s tournament, Jones said. There was already a strong group of Team Loaded alumni, who are now pros at various levels, who were playing together in morning offseason pick-up runs at RockIt Sports in Richmond.

All of the players on Fully Loaded participate in those sessions.

“So those guys were in the gym anyway,” Jones said. “And just, one of the things that Team Loaded does is we’re big on servicing the community. And we always want to use our platform to do that. So it’s sort of a match made in heaven, or a great marriage, when you’re talking about the things that we’ve been able to help kids accomplish and the community service we do in the neighborhood.

“So it’s an opportunity to be on a big stage, and put our platform on a big stage.”

All members of Fully Loaded are Team Loaded alumni, too, except for former Davidson star Jon Axel Gudmundsson. Reggie Williams (VMI), a former player for Ram Nation, will coach Fully Loaded.

Mike’L Simms (VCU), Aaron Carver (ODU), Walter Williams III (Virginia State), Du'Vaughn Maxwell (High Point, Hampton) and Jones’ son, Curtis Jones Jr. (Indiana, Oklahoma State, Penn State), are also on the list of names on the roster.

“We know what we have talent wise,” Jones said. “We know we have guys that are ultra fast, ultra athletic, and guys who compete really hard. And every guy on our team has played at a professional level.

“So we feel really good about the guys that we have. And we’re just looking to compete.”

Founding Fathers | No. 5 seed | West Virginia Regional | Opens vs. No. 4 Herd That July 24 at 5 p.m. (ESPN3)

Founding Fathers, a JMU alumni team, is back for a second year. The group broke into TBT for the first time last year. The 16th-seeded Founding Fathers fell to Sideline Cancer, the top seed in the West Virginia Regional, in the first round but took that squad to the wire, an 80-77 final result.

Still, it was valuable first-year experience.

“We won a lot last year, too,” said Kuykendall, who was a student manager for JMU’s men’s basketball team from 2012-16. “Because of what we learned about our ability to compete at the high level in TBT, against one of the best teams, even in a loss. And prove to a lot of people, not just TBT but around the country, that we’re here to stay.”

The majority of last year’s roster is back including former Dukes standouts Stuckey Mosley and Ron Curry, who combined for 31 points and 11 rebounds against Sideline Cancer last year. Former JMU women’s basketball star Kamiah Smalls, who played three games with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx last month, is another returner. Kevin Albright (JMU men’s basketball graduate assistant 2012-14, video coordinator 2014-16) is back as coach and co-GM.

One of the Founding Fathers’ priorities this year was to add another center to go along with the 6-7 Brandon McLean (Huntingdon College), who grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds last year and is back for Year 2. That became the 6-9 Desmond Ringer (South Carolina, Mercer), who played against McLean in pro action in Germany. Another new addition is former JMU guard Joe Posey, a Colonial Beach native.

Supporting from the sideline will be former Dukes star A.J. Davis. Davis lost his legs following an accident last year, when he was struck by a car while helping a homeless person on the side of the road in Columbus, Ohio, his hometown. He was an honorary starter last year.

“He brings the laughs, and he’s a huge part of our team even if he’s not going to get on the court,” Kuykendall said of Davis. “I don’t think the team would be the team that it is without A.J. being part of it in some way.”

Founding Fathers will have a training camp July 21-22 in Harrisonburg, which will include a meet & greet for the public.

Virginia Dream | No. 8 seed | West Virginia Regional | Opens vs. No. 1 Best Virginia July 24 at 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Virginia Dream is new to TBT this year, a team that blossomed from a Martinsville-based semi-pro squad that goes by the same name. The group is led by general manager and head coach Reginald Jeffries. Jeffries, a 24-year-old from Danville, is the youngest GM in TBT this year. Virginia Dream’s associate head coach is former VCU star Bo Jones, who is currently an assistant coach at Richard Bland and who coached Bleed Virginia last year.

There are three players on the team who also play for the semi-pro club: Cordaris Townes (Bluefield), Austin Butler (Montreat College) and Eric Peaks Jr. (Greensboro College).

Ed Polite (Radford) also joins from Bleed Virginia last year, and Devin Cooper (Radford, Catawba College), Jervon Pressley (Towson, Hampton) and Niquan Cousins (Bluefield) are among the others on Virginia Dream’s roster.

Jeffries, who also does motivational speaking, said Virginia Dream’s mindset heading into West Virginia and taking on the top seed at home is that life is a journey and not a destination — “It’s going to come with a bunch of bruises but it’s all about how you respond.” He intends to have Virginia Dream in TBT for as long as possible, and Year 1 starts officially next week.

“They lace their shoes the same way we lace our shoes,” Jeffries said of Best Virginia. “Most people will kind of look at it as an underdog. We just feel like we got the opportunity. And we’re just there to do our job.”