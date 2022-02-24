Staying ready the key for surging VCU forward Mikeal Brown-Jones

After VCU’s Mikeal Brown-Jones went on a second-half rampage in the Rams’ win over Richmond last Friday — career highs of 11 points and seven rebounds in 11 second-half minutes — coach Mike Rhoades joked in his postgame press conference that he should’ve played Brown-Jones in the first half.

“Thanks for reminding me,” Rhoades said then, with a smile.

Back in action on Wednesday, then, Rhoades did put Brown-Jones in the game in the first half against visiting George Mason, to a hearty welcome from a Siegel Center crowd of 7,411.

But, again, it was in the second half that Brown-Jones made his greatest impact.

In a game in which the Patriots had pushed ahead, striving to take command, Brown-Jones’ energy — combined with his composure at the free throw line — helped ignite a whirlwind Rams run that ended with VCU up by a game-high margin of 14 with 4:17 to play.

The 6-8, 220-pound sophomore forward from Philadelphia has not always received consistent, or significant, playing time in his two seasons at VCU. But he’s developing a penchant for submitting meaningful play when the opportunity comes.

It continued Wednesday, with Brown-Jones scoring 11 of his new career-high 15 points in the second half, helping VCU to a 72-66 victory, a sixth straight.

And for him, his ability to answer the bell when called upon boils down to a simple tenet: “staying ready.”

“I know that my time going to come eventually,” Brown-Jones said. “So I'd rather just be a great teammate to these guys and just do everything I can to help win the game."

He did that against George Mason (13-13, 6-7 Atlantic 10), announcing his presence emphatically not long after checking in in the second half, beating two Patriots defenders to an offensive rebound off a Vince Williams Jr. 3-point miss. Then he laid the ball in to cut into what was then a 5-point VCU (19-7, 12-3) deficit with 13:29 to play.

Later, after George Mason built its biggest lead of the night — 48-42 on a 3-pointer from DeVon Cooper — he played off a pick and roll with point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., cutting to the rim after setting a screen and positioning himself for a layup off a dish from Baldwin.

And after checking out, then checking back in with 8:36 to play, Brown-Jones went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the game’s final 8:16. The first two of those free throws started what became that whirlwind VCU run, 16-0, to take the lead for good.

Brown-Jones himself tied the game then gave VCU a 1-point lead at the line. He went on to finish 7 of 8 overall at the stripe. The seven free throws were another career high.

He pulled down six rebounds, too, four of which came in the second half.

Brown-Jones, overall this season, has averaged just 11.2 minutes. But he made his time — 15 minutes total — count against George Mason. As he did against Richmond. And as he did at then No. 25-ranked Davidson on Jan. 27 when he played just nine minutes, but was pushed into a big spot late because of foul trouble and blocked what would’ve been a go-ahead 3-pointer from Luka Brajkovic with .7 seconds to play.

He, in each of those situations, stayed ready and then performed in the moment. But staying ready was something that he struggled with as a freshman last season, he admitted on Wednesday, caught in a newcomer loop of trying to learn the ropes.

“You're a freshman, it's, 'I got to do this, I got to do that,’” Rhoades said. And sometimes … [you] take a step back and you start listening deeper to the coaches. You realize, 'I just have to do this to do well.'”

Brown-Jones, Rhoades continued, doesn’t have to prove to him that he’s a player — “I already know he’s a player,” Rhoades said.

Brown-Jones just had to do what he does: play hard, bring energy, defend, rebound, finish at the rim. He’s realizing, Rhoades said, that those strengths are what are getting him on the court and contributing to winning.

And now Brown-Jones is playing more freely — staying ready. And it has translated to big play when the time has come.

“And good things happen when I just go out there and play,” Brown-Jones said. “So that's what the coaches and my teammates been telling me.

“'Just go out there and play and just stay ready.'"