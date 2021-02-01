'Step-up month' ahead for VCU

In VCU’s month of February it will play four of the other six A-10 teams in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, a tool used for analyzing teams for NCAA tournament consideration. Saint Louis is No. 36, Richmond is No. 52, Davidson is No. 65 and Rhode Island is No. 76. VCU is currently No. 43.

With the NET a guide, a way quality wins are sorted for tournament evaluation is the quadrant system, with wins against so called “Quadrant 1” teams the most important, followed by Quadrant 2 and so on.

So, based on that sorting arrangement, VCU currently has two opportunities for Quadrant 1 wins in February — at Richmond on Feb. 17 and at Davidson on Feb. 27. It also has four Quadrant 2 opportunities — at Rhode Island Wednesday, at home against Davidson on Feb. 10, at home against Richmond on Feb. 12 and at home against Saint Louis on Feb. 23.

VCU is currently 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games, with losses to West Virginia, Penn State and St. Bonaventure, and 2-0 in Quadrant 2 games, with wins over Utah State and Memphis.

The opportunities in February will be pivotal not only for VCU’s standing in the A-10 regular-season title race, but for the Rams’ hopes for the postseason beyond.