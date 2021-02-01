'Step-up month' ahead for VCU

In the locker room on Saturday, after VCU finished a 73-62 victory over La Salle, coach Mike Rhoades told his team that “step-up month” was ahead.
With the calendar’s flip to February, the Rams (12-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10) are about to enter what — if all goes as scheduled — will be a packed and important last full month of the regular season.
It starts right off the bat, on Wednesday night at a Rhode Island (9-9, 6-5) team that has won four straight against VCU, including a 15-point victory at the Siegel Center in January.
VCU also has a pair of games scheduled this month against league contenders in Davidson (10-5, 6-2) and Richmond (10-4. 4-2), and one against a predicted league contender in Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1), which has had its schedule affected significantly by a lengthy COVID-19 pause.
They’re significant opportunities for a young VCU team picked to finish ninth in the A-10’s preseason poll but performing ahead of its perceived timeline. But, as Rhoades expressed to his group following Saturday’s game, it’s also a time to step up.
“I still think we can learn from mistakes in games, and even in practice,” Rhoades said Monday. “Our guys really like to be in the gym and they practice the right way. But now this month it's like clean it up even more, right?”
In VCU’s month of February it will play four of the other six A-10 teams in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, a tool used for analyzing teams for NCAA tournament consideration. Saint Louis is No. 36, Richmond is No. 52, Davidson is No. 65 and Rhode Island is No. 76. VCU is currently No. 43.
With the NET a guide, a way quality wins are sorted for tournament evaluation is the quadrant system, with wins against so called “Quadrant 1” teams the most important, followed by Quadrant 2 and so on.
So, based on that sorting arrangement, VCU currently has two opportunities for Quadrant 1 wins in February — at Richmond on Feb. 17 and at Davidson on Feb. 27. It also has four Quadrant 2 opportunities — at Rhode Island Wednesday, at home against Davidson on Feb. 10, at home against Richmond on Feb. 12 and at home against Saint Louis on Feb. 23.
VCU is currently 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games, with losses to West Virginia, Penn State and St. Bonaventure, and 2-0 in Quadrant 2 games, with wins over Utah State and Memphis.
The opportunities in February will be pivotal not only for VCU’s standing in the A-10 regular-season title race, but for the Rams’ hopes for the postseason beyond.
Of course, that slate is dependent on the ability to play the games at all in the ever-changing landscape this season has proved to be amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Davidson and Richmond are currently paused, for example.
“We're playing some very, very good teams for the month of February,” Rhoades said. “And some things we can't control, the schedule could change on the fly.”
The primary component Rhoades and his coaching staff is emphasizing to the team entering February is reducing turnovers. They’ve been an area of concern all season. VCU had 17 more giveaways against La Salle Saturday and is 301st in the country with an average of 15.8 per game.
Against the caliber of competition VCU has ahead, those kind of turnover numbers have the potential to be especially painful. Rhoades would like to get the Rams’ average down to 10-12.
“Some of it is I got to pull these guys back — which, at times, we do,” Rhoades said. “But I also know we're very good when we're not tight and we're being aggressive. And there's just got to be a balance.”
There’s the potential VCU could have 10 games this month, more than the typical seven or eight, if postponed games against Fordham and Massachusetts are squeezed in, too.
It’s all set to make for what could be a massive four-week stretch. It's a time to step up.
“We made this month really important,” Rhoades said. “Let's take advantage of it."
