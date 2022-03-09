Steward junior Curtis Blair III commits to Liberty after recruitment by Hokies, Rams, Spiders

Programs from higher-level conferences wanted Steward School junior guard Curtis Blair III. He said he saw the best fit at Liberty. Blair committed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 Blair average 18 points and 8 rebounds this season for Steward.

Virginia Tech, VCU and the University of Richmond were other schools that Blair considered, he said Wednesday.

Of the Flames, he said, "They recruited me the hardest." Blair added that he sensed his college career would develop in the best possible way at Liberty.

"He's a great kid, very coachable, high basketball IQ, very intelligent classroom student. Very respectful. He's just a great teammate, great player, great person off the court. He's a coach's dream," Steward coach Curt Kassab said of Blair.

"He's kind of a silent assassin. You don't see a whole lot of emotion out of Curtis one way or the other. He's even keel when he's playing. He leads in different ways. He's really smooth, can score at all three levels, has a very pure jump shot. Just a really gifted young man."

Liberty will be a Conference USA member when Blair is a Flame.

Blair's father, Curtis Blair, is a former UR star guard and an NBA official.