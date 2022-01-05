Still moving past effects of COVID-19 issues, VCU played without three at Dayton

DAYTON — As VCU players trickled out of the tunnel at UD Arena before Wednesday night’s matchup with Dayton, two faces were missing.

Forwards Levi Stockard III and Jimmy Nichols Jr. were nowhere to be found.

And though freshman point guard Jayden Nunn warmed up, masked — and was listed as a tentative starter in a sheet distributed by Dayton before the game — Nunn traded his game shorts for sweatpants.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on Monday that the numbers his team would have Wednesday, coming off a battle with COVID-19 that ultimately kept the Rams out of competition for three weeks, would continue to be determined daily.

“I didn’t know who all would be playing,” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game. “We really didn’t have a legitimate practice yet since we’ve been back.”

Ultimately, the Rams were without three: Nunn, plus Stockard and Nichols.

Stockard and Nichols didn’t make the trip with the team, because they’re still in VCU’s COVID-19 protocols.