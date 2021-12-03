Stockard stepping up for VCU, which hosts Campbell on Saturday

“His numbers are great, and he’s scoring against anybody,” Rhoades said. “And scoring against some of the hosses that those three teams [in the Bahamas] had. Just tells you how much he’s improved.”

Stockard, Rhoades said, doesn’t force it. So he’s someone who can help VCU change gears on its offensive end, by throwing it inside to him instead of trying to fight it on the perimeter.

He also often finds himself involved early, a trend that’s carried over from last season. Stockard has scored VCU’s first points of the game five times this season in seven games. And he assisted on the first basket in another game.

“Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands, and he trusts me to make a play, first of the game — break the seal,” Stockard said.

Stockard’s contributions figure to be key again against Campbell. The Camels have outscored their opponents 250-140 in the paint so far.

They’re an experienced team, picked to win the Big South’s North Division with virtually all of last season’s contributors back (99% of their 2020-21 points and minutes returned), including all five starters.