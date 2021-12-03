Stockard stepping up for VCU, which hosts Campbell on Saturday

Last week’s trip to paradise provided the setting for Levi Stockard III’s surge.
“That was my coming out party, honestly,” Stockard said this week.
In VCU’s three-game Battle 4 Atlantis spurt in Paradise Island, Bahamas, last Wednesday through Friday, Stockard recorded his best performances of the season. He helped the Rams establish a presence inside against Syracuse, Baylor and Connecticut — they outscored each in the paint.
The apex came against the Orange, when Stockard had a team-high 15 points in VCU’s 67-55 win. The 15 points matched his best since he arrived at VCU before the 2020-21 season as a transfer from Kansas State. And he had a career-high four assists, doubling his previous best.
He followed that up with 13 points and six rebounds in the Rams’ competitive bout with the Bears. And he finished with 8 points in VCU’s overtime loss to the Huskies.
Before the Bahamas, Stockard’s season scoring high was 7 points against Wagner. He was averaging 3 points.
He boils his outburst in the Battle 4 Atlantis down to simply being more aggressive. And coach Mike Rhoades said the Rams must continue to get Stockard the ball, and often.
VCU (3-4) is back home Saturday, hosting Campbell (6-1) in a 4 p.m. tipoff at the Siegel Center.
“It’s a building step,” Stockard said of the Battle 4 Atlantis. “Really call it myself getting going, really, this season. I started off kind of slow.”
Stockard, a fifth-year senior out of St. Louis who spent the first three years of his career at Kansas State, returned via the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made the decision to return while last season was still in progress, drawn back by the environment at VCU. The people in the program helped him develop on and off the court.
“And I feel like that actually is going to jumpstart me,” Stockard said before the season.
During the offseason, Stockard got in what he called the best shape of his life, something he feels is paying off for him now “tremendously.”
As he noted this week, he’s playing the most minutes he ever has, averaging 23.7. He played 16.1 minutes per game for the Rams last year, and no more than 16.5 minutes per game at Kansas State.
From a performance standpoint, he says the beginning of this season has been a continuation of the steady progress he saw in himself last season.
“His numbers are great, and he’s scoring against anybody,” Rhoades said. “And scoring against some of the hosses that those three teams [in the Bahamas] had. Just tells you how much he’s improved.”
Stockard, Rhoades said, doesn’t force it. So he’s someone who can help VCU change gears on its offensive end, by throwing it inside to him instead of trying to fight it on the perimeter.
He also often finds himself involved early, a trend that’s carried over from last season. Stockard has scored VCU’s first points of the game five times this season in seven games. And he assisted on the first basket in another game.
“Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands, and he trusts me to make a play, first of the game — break the seal,” Stockard said.
Stockard’s contributions figure to be key again against Campbell. The Camels have outscored their opponents 250-140 in the paint so far.
They’re an experienced team, picked to win the Big South’s North Division with virtually all of last season’s contributors back (99% of their 2020-21 points and minutes returned), including all five starters.
There’s a heavy Richmond flavor on staff, too — coach Kevin McGeehan was an assistant (2005-08) then associate head coach (2008-13) under Chris Mooney at UR before he was hired at Campbell. Two of McGeehan’s assistants at Campbell are former UR players and staffers, Peter Thomas and Kevin Smith.
As such, there’s shades of the Spiders in Campbell’s style.
“More the halfcourt offense. And their cutting and passing,” Rhoades said. “And some of their offensive tendencies are similar to what they do at Richmond.”
In the Bahamas, Rhoades said the Rams took “huge steps” as a team. The same could be said about Stockard on an individual level.
Now, for Stockard and VCU, continuation is the key.
“Keep it going, steady progress,” Stockard said. “That’s all you can hope for. It’s a long season, we want to keep going, keep grinding.”
Note: Ace Baldwin — VCU’s returning starting point guard who has been recovering from a May left Achilles rupture — was approved this week to participate in live action in practice, coach Mike Rhoades said Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Baltimore native participated in portions of practice last week, before he progressed to live play this week.
Rhoades has said Baldwin was trending toward a full return for the Rams at the beginning of January. He said Friday the program continues to evaluate Baldwin every few days.
