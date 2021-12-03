Stockard stepping up for VCU, which hosts Campbell Saturday

“It's a building step,” Stockard said of the Battle 4 Atlantis. “Really call it myself getting going, really, this season. I started off kind of slow.”

Stockard, a fifth-year senior out of St. Louis who spent the first three years of his career at Kansas State, returned via the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the decision to return while last season was still in progress, drawn back by the environment at VCU. The people in the program helped him develop on and off the court.

“And I feel like that actually is going to jumpstart me,” Stockard said before the season.

Over the offseason, Stockard got in what he called the best shape of his life, something he feels is paying off for him now, “tremendously.”

As he noted this week, he’s playing the most minutes he ever has, averaging 23.7. He played 16.1 minutes per game for the Rams last year, and no more than 16.5 minutes per game at Kansas State.

And from a performance standpoint, he feels the beginning of this season has been a continuation of the steady progress he saw in himself last season.