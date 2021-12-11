Stockard, Williams lead VCU second-half comeback in 75-66 win at ODU

NORFOLK — At Old Dominion on Saturday, the first five minutes of the second half were a case study on just how valuable Levi Stockard III is to VCU.
In that quick stretch, the senior forward from St. Louis asserted himself inside, maneuvering around the post to score three big layups for a Rams group that trailed by 6 at the half.
The 6-8, 240 pounder dug the Rams a solid foundation from which they built a comeback and eventual 75-66 win at ODU’s Chartway Arena.
Stockard had 12 of his team-high-tying 16 points after halftime.
Vince Williams had 16 points as well, 11 of which came in the second half.
After a first half in which the Monarchs were the chief aggressors inside, Stockard helped VCU turn the tides.
One of his early second-half baskets, and an early second-half block, helped the Rams to a 9-1 run out of the break.
The run was capped by a 3 from Williams, and it gave VCU (6-4) its first lead of the night, 40-38, with 17:03 to play. Stockard and Williams then helped the Rams pad that lead, and stave ODU (5-6) off.
After the Monarchs had clawed back, and took a brief 53-51 lead on a layup from Kalu Ezikpe, Stockard tied it with another layup.
And that preceded a 7-point string from Williams in a span of just about two minutes, which he capped with another 3.
That helped the Rams pull away for good — after that 3, VCU had a 62-57 lead with 5:40 left.
Marcus Tsohonis also had a pair of 3s in the final 5:20, and the Rams picked up their sixth win over the Monarchs in their last seven meetings.
ODU set a tone early, though, Saturday, jumping out to a quick 6-2 lead behind baskets from Jaylin Hunter and Mekhi Long. It turned out to be a lead the Monarchs never relinquished throughout the half.
And turnovers bit the Rams in a crucial stretch midway through. Over about a three-minute stretch, VCU had four of its nine total first-half turnovers. That corresponded with an 8-0 ODU run, with scores from D’Angelo Stines, Austin Trice and C.J. Keyser. The Monarchs, at the end of the run, led 24-13 with 10:56 to play before the half.
The Rams used an 8-0 run of their own, capped by a personal 5-0 spurt from Josh Banks, to cut the ODU lead to 26-24 at the six-minute mark, but ODU began to again pull away after that.
VCU, which was playing without forwards Hason Ward (ankle) and Mikeal Brown-Jones (concussion protocol) struggled to stop ODU’s rim attacks. The Monarchs outscored the Rams 22-14 in the paint before the break, and led 37-31 at the half.
But, led by Stockard, VCU outscored ODU 22-16 in the paint after halftime.
And late in the game, when a VCU win was assured, a V-C-U chant broke out from behind the Rams’ bench.
