Stockard, Williams lead VCU second-half comeback in 75-66 win at ODU

And that preceded a 7-point string from Williams in a span of just about two minutes, which he capped with another 3.

That helped the Rams pull away for good — after that 3, VCU had a 62-57 lead with 5:40 left.

Marcus Tsohonis also had a pair of 3s in the final 5:20, and the Rams picked up their sixth win over the Monarchs in their last seven meetings.

ODU set a tone early, though, Saturday, jumping out to a quick 6-2 lead behind baskets from Jaylin Hunter and Mekhi Long. It turned out to be a lead the Monarchs never relinquished throughout the half.

And turnovers bit the Rams in a crucial stretch midway through. Over about a three-minute stretch, VCU had four of its nine total first-half turnovers. That corresponded with an 8-0 ODU run, with scores from D’Angelo Stines, Austin Trice and C.J. Keyser. The Monarchs, at the end of the run, led 24-13 with 10:56 to play before the half.

The Rams used an 8-0 run of their own, capped by a personal 5-0 spurt from Josh Banks, to cut the ODU lead to 26-24 at the six-minute mark, but ODU began to again pull away after that.