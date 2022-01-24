Strong first half helps UVA get by Louisville, 64-52

Guard Reece Beekman only scored 2 points but had seven rebounds and 11 assists, the most by an ACC player this season.

Guard Jarrod West led Louisville (11-9, 5-5) with 14 points off the bench.

UVA has played six games decided by 5 points or fewer, and is 4-2 in those, including 4-0 in ACC contests that tight. Despite leading 27-8 with 6:25 left in the first half, it was clinging to a 5-point edge with 5:29 to play, before finishing off the slumping Cardinals, who have lost five of their last six.

Clark helped get Virginia off to an efficient offensive start, scoring 7 of his 15 points in the first 6:37. He hit a 3-pointer with 7:51 to play that pushed UVA’s lead to 52-41, then flashed a 3-sign to the crowd.

It gave Virginia some separation in a game that looked, in the first half, as if it might be a laugher.

Virginia hit its first four shots from the floor, getting out to an 11-3 lead in the first 3:31. It was encouraging start at both ends of the floor, as the Cavaliers didn’t commit a turnover or allow a second-chance point in the first 8:05 as they built a 22-5 edge.