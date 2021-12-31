Struggling UVA hopes to get in gear in new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After his team’s loss to Clemson last week, Virginia’s fifth defeat of the early season, sophomore guard Reece Beekman said he was looking forward to not having another game for 10 days.

“This break might help us,” said Beekman. “Everybody recuperating. Everybody just get a break from basketball.”

Perhaps no team in the ACC needs a break more than the Cavaliers, who – at 7-5 – are off to their worst start in coach Tony Bennett’s 13-year tenure leading the team. The 67-50 loss to Clemson on Dec. 22 was Virginia’s most lopsided home league loss in a decade and the way it unfurled left plenty of reason for concern for the team going forward into the New Year, which UVA tips off Saturday night at Syracuse.

Against the Tigers, Virginia (7-5, 1-1 ACC) shot 36.6% from the floor, including a dismal 6 for 22 showing from 3-point range. It committed 14 turnovers that led to 24 Clemson points. And it didn’t get a single point from its bench.

None of those struggles were new.

The Cavaliers have been one of the league’s worst shooting teams (44.6%) and 3-point shooting teams (31.7%) so far this season. Their 69 made 3-pointers are the third fewest in the ACC.