Struggling UVA hopes to get in gear in new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After his team’s loss to Clemson last week, Virginia’s fifth defeat of the early season, sophomore guard Reece Beekman said he was looking forward to not having another game for 10 days.
“This break might help us,” said Beekman. “Everybody recuperating. Everybody just get a break from basketball.”
Perhaps no team in the ACC needs a break more than the Cavaliers, who – at 7-5 – are off to their worst start in coach Tony Bennett’s 13-year tenure leading the team. The 67-50 loss to Clemson on Dec. 22 was Virginia’s most lopsided home league loss in a decade and the way it unfurled left plenty of reason for concern for the team going forward into the New Year, which UVA tips off Saturday night at Syracuse.
Against the Tigers, Virginia (7-5, 1-1 ACC) shot 36.6% from the floor, including a dismal 6 for 22 showing from 3-point range. It committed 14 turnovers that led to 24 Clemson points. And it didn’t get a single point from its bench.
None of those struggles were new.
The Cavaliers have been one of the league’s worst shooting teams (44.6%) and 3-point shooting teams (31.7%) so far this season. Their 69 made 3-pointers are the third fewest in the ACC.
Does UVA, which has leaned on its defense as the offense has struggled, have the pieces to get back on track?
“Can we get this turned around? Absolutely you pursue that,” said Bennett. “And no matter what, you just keep getting better. I can’t say, ‘We got this.’ And I can’t say, ‘No way.’ That’s reality.”
Two obvious fixes on the offensive end would be cutting down on turnovers – it averages 10.5 per game – and getting Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin going from the perimeter. Franklin came to UVA as a highly-touted outside shooter who would help fill the void left by the departure of seniors Sam Hauser and Jay Huff.
Instead, Franklin is just 11 for 54 (20.4%) from 3-point range.
“They’re pretty good looks,” said Bennett. “He has to take them when they’re there. He’s getting the reps, he’s working on it and hopefully it’ll come right.”
Virginia also needs the emergence of other scoring options. Against Clemson, Beekman scored a career-high 20 points, attacking the rim and hitting from the outside.
That performance, plus glimpses of talent from freshmen Igor Milicic Jr. and Taine Murray, gives Virginia hope it can still turn things around.
“You keep battling,” said Bennett. “Who knows? I’d be lying if I said, ‘Oh absolutely.’ You just keep working. We’ve played good stretches of basketball and we’ve played some poor stretches of basketball. And that’s playing itself out.”
Saturday’s game at Syracuse (7-5, 1-0) presents a fascinating statistical matchup. Virginia leads the ACC in defense, allowing just 56.2 points per game, but ranks to last in the league in scoring, averaging 61.8.
Conversely, the Orange – led by Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, the coach’s sons, put up 79 points per game, the third most in the conference. But Syracuse struggles on the other end of the court, where the 75.8 points per game it’s giving up is the most in the ACC.
Bennett has had great success against the Orange, owning a 9-3 record all-time in the series, including last season’s thrilling ACC quarterfinal win, a victory UVA notched when Beekman drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
His Virginia teams have succeeded against Jim Boeheim’s signature 2-3 zone by attacking at the high post with versatile and talented players like Malcolm Brogdon and De’Andre Hunter.
As UVA struggles to find its offensive identity, it’s unclear who, if anyone, can fill that role Saturday night.
