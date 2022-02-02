Sun Belt-bound JMU caps 2022 recruiting class with cornerback signing

James Madison, which will transition to playing a full, FBS Sun Belt Conference schedule in the fall, announced one more addition on Wednesday’s signing day — cornerback Chauncey Logan out of Salem High School.

JMU coach Cignetti said Wednesday that he’s sensed excitement in recruiting among prospective players about JMU’s FBS move. Most of this year’s recruiting class was complete when the move was announced, in November. But the impact of the move could begin to be felt in recruiting more fully in the 2023 class.

“I would say the excitement level’s very high, and I think you’ll see a bump in the ‘23 recruiting class,” Cignetti said.

With the 2022 class complete, Cignetti said the Dukes’ staff is beginning to work on its 2023 class.

The Dukes signed five transfers since the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 15.

Here is a look at the list of JMU’s additions during the past month and a half, to complete its incoming class of 17 total: