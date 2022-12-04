'Super unselfish' Virginia Tech takes down No. 18 North Carolina, 80-72

BLACKSBURG – An exuberant fan behind the media during Sunday’s Virginia Tech win over North Carolina kept imploring Hokies players to take the first open shot that presented itself.

"Pull it." "Take that." "Shoot that."

Time and time again, those cries drifted up to the rafters unanswered, as Tech, instead, made an extra pass, getting an even cleaner look at the basket.

“We always talk about, take a great shot over a good shot,” said senior guard Hunter Cattoor. “In our offense, there’s always going to be a good shot there. But we have so many good players on our team, we don’t need to just take good shots. We can take great shots.”

The Hokies, who average 14.8 assists per game, assisted on 16 of their 31 made baskets in their 80-72 win over No. 18 North Carolina, demonstrating a level of “connectedness,” as coach Mike Young likes to call it, over the first 30 minutes of play that helped them withstand a late surge by the slumping Tar Heels, who lost their fourth straight.

“To share. To pass the ball to an open teammate, make an extra pass, turning down a good shot for a great shot,” said Young. “If I say it once, I say it a thousand times. That’s kind of who we are.”

Those extra passes helped Tech shoot 51.6% on Sunday, as Cattoor got it off to a big start, scoring all 13 of his points in the first half. Senior forward Justyn Mutts finished things off, pouring in 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.

The Hokies also got 14 points from guard Sean Pedulla and 12 from forward Grant Basile.

“I think everybody on this team is just super unselfish and super hardworking,” said Mutts. “We just love to see the next man succeed. That’s something that’s taken us so far already.”

Indeed, it’s gotten Tech off to an 8-1 start for the second time in the last three seasons. And it’s a mindset that Young and the players said is only going to strengthen during the season.

“I think it’s stronger than a lot of other teams, I’ll say that,” said Mutts. “But it’s definitely not where we know it can be. I think our connectedness definitely has a little ways to go. We’re not there yet but we’re moving the right direction, for sure.”

Cattoor, who had been relatively quiet so far this season, got them pointed that way early. He’d scored in single digits in five of the Hokies’ first eight games and was the only starter averaging less than 10 points a game.

That changed 1:40 into Sunday’s ACC opener against North Carolina when the senior guard drove into the lane against UNC’s Caleb Love and threw down a vicious one-handed dunk. The sell-out crowd at Cassell Coliseum roared so loudly, half the players on the court headed up the floor not realizing Cattoor had also drawn a foul.

The cheering also drowned out Cattoor’s celebratory yell.

“I was too hyped up,” he said with a laugh. “That’s why I missed the free throw.”

On Tech’s next possession, Cattoor knocked down a 3-pointer that started an 8-0 run for the Hokies, who built an early 10-5 lead.

Playing without star forward – and former Trinity Episcopal standout – Armando Bacot, who missed the game with a bruised shoulder, Carolina trailed 37-27 at the half and fell behind by as many as 18 after the break.

North Carolina didn’t – and hasn’t, yet -- look much like the team that reached the national championship game last season, even when it pulled to down three with 3:06 to play, but Young’s Virginia Tech squad looks a lot like the club that won the ACC tournament in Brooklyn last March.

“We needed today. We needed the Tar Heels, someone of that ilk, to play” said Young. “That heightened sense of awareness and embracing the grit and the grime that goes with winning games of this nature.”